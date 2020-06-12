Lockdown music Music

Papon releases new romantic single ‘Haaye Rabba’

Papon

Photo Credit: By arrangement

Singer Papon’s new song has been written and composed by Siddharth Amit Bhavsar during lockdown

Singer Papon, who has been the voice behind a few soulful tracks in the recent past, unveiled his new romantic single titled ‘Haaye Rabba’, earlier this week. The track released by Indie Music label is pitched as a number that has the potential to soothe listeners during these stressful COVID-19 times. The song is written and composed by Sidharth Amit Bhavsar.

Commenting on the rise and demand of singles in the recent months, Naushad Khan, MD, Indie Music Label says, “During the lockdown, people are looking for great content and good music. Some of our best songs like Darshan Raval’s ‘Bhula Dunga’ and ‘Saari ki Saari 2.0’ to Karan Sehmbi’s ‘Aameen’ and now Papon’s ‘Haaye Rabba’, have been produced during this period. It’s a beautiful love song which people will connect with.”

Papon added, “Haaye Rabba’ has been a great experience to work on. Sidharth has written and composed a lovely song and I think people will love it for its melody and simplicity.”

