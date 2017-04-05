Painting with sound

When you think of music, it is always as sound, notes and scales. That is not the case with A Certain Object, where music and art merge.

Putting together techno and art, the German artistes Alfons Knogl, Holger Otten and Daniel Ansorge, have crafted music into a physical form. The trio said by giving a view into a strange landscape, an empty room, a vague plot, they create, for a moment, a certain object. In the city recently to present their work as a concert and workshop at Goethe-Institut, the trio speak of what brought A Certain Object together.

While Holger and Daniel are here for the first time, India is not new for Alfons. “The experience is enriching and different. Every day, we are making new impressions,” says Holger while Daniel, better known as Barnt, adds: “It is amazing to be a musician here and not just be a tourist.”

Alfons points out that while their knowledge of Indian music may not be vast, they are impressed. “Its influence, although subconscious, is evident in our music. In fact, the last time I was here as part of a residency at 1, Shanti Road, it was the time of the Ganesha festival. It was fun to watch young boys drumming and dancing wildly on the streets. I loved that musical abandon!”

Known for developing music and sculptures, Alfons uses sketches as the basis for his instrumental project along with Holger and Daniel.

This project, he goes on to say, is the coming together of music and art. His previous visit to India was his inspiration. “An invitation to play a concert at an art space in Cologne is what kicked it off. That is where we played together for the first time at the beginning of 2013. Holger and I founded the project, while Daniel is a guest artiste. He was there for the first show.”

While Holger says since the music is slow, it makes people contemplative, Daniel contends that he hopes the audience’s state of mind is altered. “It is slow, but also a ramp into another state of mind. It is possible with this kind of music.”

Alfons says the best thing is when people tell them that it was like a concert, but somewhat different. “And they can’t explain it. If that happens, I’m happy. Because it is in between an art work and a music showcase or could be both.”

Best describing their music as minimal, Alfons says because of that, everything is so important. “This is where less becomes more. On the one hand, it relaxes you and is therapeutic. But if you really listen to it, it alters your mind. You may be used to how a beat and melody works and can predict the course of the music. We don’t work like that. We get you thinking with an element of surprise.”

Looking ahead, Holger says their journey is going in the right direction. “It develops as we keep improvising. We are reducing our sound and getting more minimalistic.”

Alfons agrees: “In the beginning we were more abstract dealing with sound and music. Now we have kept it very pure. All our music is live and nothing is pre-recorded. We are becoming more artistic in the true sense of the word.”

He adds that they will soon be working on a record and keep playing more concerts. “It is always fun to play at venues that are mostly connected to the contemporary art field. It is hard playing this kind of music in a club. Usually people don’t come expecting our kind of music.”

When asked for a message to aspiring musicians, Alfons quips: “I’m not really that great a musician. In fact, maybe I can learn a thing or two from musicians here.”

Holgar adds: “It will be awesome to jam with other musicians. I don’t think it is necessary to have a goal every time we pick up our instruments. It is fun to just come together and have a good time.”