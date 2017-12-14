Her vidwat showed

It was a young team of artistes who presented a Carnatic music concert under the aegis of Mulund Fine Arts Society.

Padma Sugavanam, accompanied by Aditi Krishnaprakash (violin), B. S. Prashanth (mridangam) and Anil Parashara (ganjira) held the attention of a discerning audience. Padma manages her time between her hometown Bengaluru and Chennai, while the accompanying artistes were all from Bengaluru.

Opening with Tyagaraja’s ‘Muddu momu’ in Suryakantam, Padma gave a taste of her manodharma skills with kalpanaswarams.

‘Gangeya vasana dhara’ in Hamir Kalyani, a composition of Swati Tirunal had a lilting alapana. ‘Nada sudha rasambilanu’ in Arabhi embellished by niraval and kalpanaswaram in the charanam, conveyed the bliss experienced by Tyagaraja in comparing the ragas to Rama’s bow and arrows.

Purandaradasa's ‘Barayya Ranga’ was rendered with devotion.

‘Bala Gopala’ in Bhairavi, Adi talam composed by Muthuswami Dikshitar was a comprehensive package with alapana, niraval, kalpanaswaram and highlighted the grandeur of slow gait.

Tani avartanam was ably handled by both the percussionists.

Padma gave the choice to the audience and on their request presented the RTP in Mohanam, Tisra Triputa talam in Khanda gati.

‘Payum oli nee enakku,’ an endearing lyrical gem of Subramania Bharati was set to ragamalika in endearing ragas such as Desh, Shivaranjani, Maund and Bageshri in Tisra nadai. A transporting Revati tillana of Lalgudi Jayaraman preceded the traditional mangalam.

Enthusiastic audience

“It is my privilege to have performed to a full house and where the audience was totally involved. The way they enthusiastically requested for RTP, when I threw the choice open to them was very encouraging. The acoustics of the hall is also excellent,” said Padma, after the concert.

Prodigious aptitude for music shown by little Padma prompted her parents to relocate to Chennai from the U.S.

Rigorous training in the traditional format for almost two decades under guru Seetha Rajan, research in music, knowledge of theoretical aspects, lyrical clarity acquired through language study, the right mind set and hard work have given Padma a good grounding in the classical art.

Endowed with an appealing voice that has a fine tonal quality, Padma has been pursuing the art with sincerity, keeping in mind the traditional pathantaram.