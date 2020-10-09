Oorali beats the pandemic blues

09 October 2020 12:46 IST

For five months, Thrissur band Oorali performed online every day, playing songs and reading stories and poems

When Thrissur-based band, Oorali restarts performing after a month’s break, in mid-October, it will begin with a chant apt for the uncertainty engendered by COVID-19.

“The song invokes our ancestors; the spirits who have guided us safely to this point in evolution,” says Saji K, founder, composer and lead guitarist. “We still hold the energy to move ahead,” he adds, stressing on the fact that these times need bonding, a reaching out to each other.

Saji, a corporate trainer-turned-musician together with actor, director and singer Martin John C created the Oorali experience: a mix of music, theatre, poetry, art and song. The band that defines its folk-reggae music as contemporary and conversational has brought together actors, writers and visual artists. It is known for the political themes in its songs.

“From the day the lockdown came into force in March, we went online daily on Instagram and Facebook, creating a community that depends on us spiritually,” says Saji.

The daily two-hour show at 9.30 pm began with 30 viewers and soon ballooned to more than a 1,000 viewers from across the world. “On the 89th day, we were being watched by 2,000 fans. We engage in social commentary, so it becomes a live conversation,” says Saji. In these restricted times, Saji’s wife Diana doubles up as the band’s PR manager and also lends her voice in some songs. “Performing daily for two hours was a self-imposed tall order,” she says, “but we wanted to keep our fans’ spirits up to tide over this crisis. It came with its set of challenges. We needed more material and took time to learn songs from films, drama and folk traditions of various languages. Apart from songs, we read out stories and poems.”

As the viewers were global, the band sang songs in different languages apart from those they were already singing in: Spanish, Tamil, English, Malayalam and Bengali.

Paid performances for other Facebook pages and Instagram communities opened up a new sustainable avenue. “We have done 20 shows for other social media sites and people are sponsoring us; a different crowd sourcing platform has emerged where the dignity of artistes is upheld,” says Saji. Interestingly, apart from playing at music and literature festivals, and weddings, they were recently requested to perform at a funeral.

The band was founded in 2010 when Saji began producing background score for Martin’s ‘bus theatre’ experiment. Martin had returned after spending 10 years in Latin America, working in theatre.

The two began to take their new musical language to people in a re-engineered bus, Oorali Express. The staging of their social, political and topical concerns was termed bus natakam or theatre bus. Gradually, they added other members: singer, percussionist and visual artist Sudheesh KU and vocalist and bassist Arjun EV. Shaji Surendranath from the School of Drama, Thrissur began writing lyrics for their songs.

“Oorali is a character from the Padeni folk art of South Kerala that talks about topical social issues. This is where the band gets its name from,” says Diana, explaining that their musical language has never been mainstream and “was always about a different soundscape”. The motivational chant in the upcoming performance, for instance, points out Saji, uses “a lot of ethnic sounds” — wooden sounds, pipes and sounds of the jungle, with drums and guitar as constant.