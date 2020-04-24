Online singing contest

If you have a passion for singing, you can register for the Voice Of Kannada, an online Kannada singing contest, organised by KIMA Academy. It is open to people “across the globe and those who have a talent for singing,” says VK Lokesh the convenor of the contest.

There is no age limit to participate in the contest. There are categories such as solo, men’s doubles, women’s double and mixed doubles. All you need to do is sing a Kannada song from any genre — film, folk, devotional, light, patriotic, rap or hip-hop.

You need to make a video with the music and tag www.facebook.com/KiMAAwards page with #voiceofkannada and upload it.

Organisers will repost the selected songs www.facebook.com/KiMAAwards and the winner will be declared on the basis of the maximum likes.

May 3 is the last date to send in your entries.

For details log on to KIMA Academy’s FB page or call 8867659088.

***

Dr Raj Special

The Kannada movie channel, ZEE Picchar, celebrated the birth anniversary of the late actor Dr Rajkumar on April 24. The channel will telecast the actor’s blockbuster movies like Nyayve Devru, Mayura, Mayor Muthanna, Bangarada Manushya and Bhagyada Bhagilu. That apart, the channel will also telecast Rajadhaniyalli Raj Rasasanje as a tribute to the actor.