‘One Under the Sun’, featuring James Thakara and Vedan, calls for equality

Thiruvananthapuram

04 January 2021 16:28 IST

The single, which blends melody and rap, is written and composed by Akhil Ramachandran

Melody meets rap in the new single, ‘One Under the Sun’ that brings together two acclaimed voices in Malayalam indie music — James Thakara, founder of the band Thakara, and Vedan (Hirandas Murali), the Malayalam rapper who shot to fame with his song, ‘Voice of Voiceless’.

The song, which was shot in Vathuruthu and Mattancherry in Kochi, addresses discrimination and prejudices in society and reminds that the world belongs to all of us. Besides hitting out at the faults in our system and the injustices that prevail, the verses also talk about the third gender. It calls for the need to change our thoughts so as to progress.

(From left) James Thakara, Akhil Ramachadran, Vedan and Leslie Rodrigues | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Thrissur-based indie singer-composer Akhil Ramachandran has written and composed the song. Akhil, who directed Vedan’s ‘Voice of Voiceless’, says that he always brings his ideology into the songs. Last year, the indie musician released ‘Road Song’, which highlighted the pathetic condition of our roads. Another project was ‘Justice or Just It’ with Vedan, dedicated to two minor siblings from Walayar in Kerala who were allegedly raped and murdered.

Akhil says that he wrote the melody portion of ‘One Under the Sun’ after Madhu, a tribal youth, was lynched to death by a mob in Wayanad district of Kerala in February 2018. “The LGBTQ+ community came into the picture once I learnt about their struggles. In fact, until I finished graduation, I couldn’t accept them as part of our society. But after I started travelling and saw a few films about them, my mindset changed,” says Akhil.

It was a conscious move to blend melody and rap, he adds. “I felt that melody alone won’t do justice to the idea I want to convey and that’s how rap was incorporated. Vedan has been my childhood friend and I know his music. And ever since I listened to James chettan, it has been a dream to work with him. The fact that they both admire each other’s works made it smooth for me to work on the composition,” he adds.

James says that when Akhil contacted him he was excited about combining two styles of music. “Vedan is just terrific. His energy is infectious. I was feeling quite low because of the uncertainty around. But when I met him he just charged me up,” says James. Kevin Soney has produced the video that is shot by Hrithwik Sasikumar.

‘One Under the Sun’ is available on YouTube.