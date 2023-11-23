November 23, 2023 03:30 pm | Updated 03:30 pm IST

Three years after the passing of Pandit Jasraj, his daughter Durga Jasraj, who has been upholding his legacy in Hindustani classical music, is set to host the 51st ‘Pandit Motiram Pandit Maniram Sangeet Samaroha’, titled Jai Ho Pandit Jasraj, in Hyderabad from November 24 to 30.

The festival schedule November 24: Rattan Mohan Sharma, Mewati Prayer; Niladri Kumar, Hindustani classical November 25: Shounak Abhisheki, Hindustani classical; Osman Mir, Sufi Qawwali November 26: Pt. Nayan and Ishaan Ghosh, tabla duet; Anand Bhate and Arya Ambekar, Natya Sangeet and Abhang November 27: Swar Sharma, Hindustani classical; Sid Sriram, Carnatic classical November 28: Sooryagayathri, devotional; Pt. Venkatesh Kumar, Hindustani classical November 29: Asavari Degloorkar, Hindustani classical; Anup Jalota, devotional November 30: special performance: dancers: Yamini Reddy-Kuchipudi, Arushi Mudgal-Odissi, Shinjini Kulkarni-Kathak, Krishna Pranita-Bharatanatyam Arrangers: Deepak Pandit, Anand Sharma, Kedar Pandit

A calendar event in the city, the cultural conglomerate this year will have an eclectic mix of artistes from classical music and dance. Durga, who was in the city to oversee the preparations, says, “It is a legacy my father had created for 47 years till his passing in 2020. He conducted this festival without any monetary expectations or selling tickets. It is incredible because we do not have any such example anywhere in the world.”

Hyderabad connect

Pandit Jasraj was four when his father, renowned classical musician Pandit Motiram, died in Hyderabad. Since then, he visited his father’s grave in the city every year. In 1972, he started the annual classical music festival in memory of his father and uncle, Pandit Maniram, in the city.

Over the past five decades, Hyderabad saw several state and national-level artistes performing at the festival. This year, the lineup is varied and unique, starting with Rattan Mohan Sharma, who will pay tribute to Mewati, the gharana that Jasraj kept alive passionately, followed by Niladri Kumar’s sitar recital on the first day.

Nagada Sang Dhol-fame Osman Mir will enthral the audience with his qawwali and Sufi renditions, while Sid Sriram will be in concert with Carnatic classical music. Up-and-coming devotional singer Sooryagayatri will give her first public performance in Hyderabad. Anand Bhate and Arya Ambekar will represent the Natya Sangeet and Abhang.

November 30 will be the culmination of the festival, when Pandit Jasraj’s music will be at the forefront as vocalists Ankita Joshi, Ruchira Kedar, Rutuja Lad, Dhanashree Ghaisas and dancers Yamini Reddy (Kuchipudi), Arushi Mudgal (Odissi), Shinjini Kulkarni (Kathak) and Krishna Pranita (Bharatanatyam) will take centre stage.

Commitment honoured

For Durga, conducting the festival after her father’s demise has been challenging, but she has taken it forward seamlessly and continues to attract new and established talent. “Every year was a challenge, and we all went through tougher times due to the pandemic. There were severe financial constraints, but the sponsors, the government and the people, who understood the legacy, came forward in support. This legacy, unique to any city, needs to be nurtured. This year, again, is a challenge, with the upcoming elections, but we want to stick to our dates. Last year, we conducted the festival for seven days because it was the 50th year, by the grace of God. I have made the commitment to Hyderabad that this will continue to be a seven-day festival every year,” she says.

The festival’s tech support has been enhanced with a plan to go live on YouTube and Facebook this year. A 30-member technical team will fly down from Mumbai and a seven-camera set up will improve the quality of the coverage. “I invest in what I believe. The whole process has to be organic. Music has the power to attract eyes first, then ears and finally the heart and soul.”

The festival will be held from 7 p.m. onwards between November 24 and 30 at CCRT, Madhapur-Kondapur Road, Hitec City. Entry is free.

