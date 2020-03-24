Old Bollywood hits get a jazz treatment

Familiar, foot-tapping tunes of ‘Aaj Kal Tere Mere Pyaar Ke Charche’ from the 1968 film Brahmachari resound, under a star-studded sky in the Blue City. There is a slight nip in the air as the iconic Bollywood number hits the crowd, only this time, in a delightful jazzy disguise. This version is a tad more pacy than Shankar Jaikishan’s original, with generous saxophone interludes that inevitably lead one to groove. Performing it are one of the headliners in Colour Me Pink, a recently held curtain-raiser event for the first edition of Jodhpur Jazz Safari, scheduled for 2021, for a taste of world music amid the vast desert lining the city.

Bollyjazz as a concept for live music came up when Nikhil Mawkin (lead vocalist) often came across old time hits being remixed to club beats. This was not done in a “sophisticated EDM kind of way” but rather in a way that DJs at the time wanted, to make the songs more relatable and dance-able. “I did not agree with this particular approach of treating such beautiful melodies. Having spent some time around Jazz musicians in Boston, an idea of setting up Bollyjazz came about,” says Nikhil.

Nathalie and Nikhil | Photo Credit: special arrangement

This was back in 2011. Though in the beginning, 1950s and 1960s Indian cinema music was what they tapped into, on popular demand they have moved to 1970s and 1980s Hindi music. “Initially, we were limiting ourselves to the 50s and 60s, mainly because jazz music and musicians had a major role to play in the music being created for films during those decades. One could easily spot an upright bass (traditional to Jazz music back then) being used even during the filming of a song,” continues Nikhil.

The first Bollywood song that struck him was AR Rahman’s ‘Khuda Hafiz’ from the movie Yuva: in the third section of the song, the composer moves completely to a jazz quartet that lasts for only about 10 seconds. “But it has been most intelligently used and sounds pretty real. The song itself moves from many sounds and intermingles genres, including electronic. And that is when it hit me. If something that pretty could be done to one tune in so many ways, then imagine what can be done with the great tunes that were being lost within extremely repetitive and squared up beats,” continues Nikhil. The arrangements are usually written in one go, by elaborating parts for all the instruments, by Nikhil and flautist Nathalie Ramirez Tovar, both digitally and on score. Though most of the arrangements are pre-written, performances are not devoid of improvisation.

Bollyjazz in action | Photo Credit: special arrangement

“There are a few myths that are often related with Jazz as a genre, one among which is that it is supposed to be danceable or really fast and complex. Most of the feedback is based on that myth, and so unfortunately, we have had to limit listening to feedback,” says Nikhil, reflecting on how, for some, working on Bollywood music is almost always associated with “being a sellout”.

In the summer of 2019, Bollyjazz was finally able to achieve the sound that they had been aiming for, during their trip to Mexico. For that performance, the duo had the advantage of collaborating with musicians from around the globe. “We performed as an 18-piece jazz orchestra at the Casino Xalapeño (a ballroom, in the city of Xalapa, Veracruz, also where Nathalie is originally from). Our dream is to set up Bollyjazz as a ‘Big Band orchestra’, a title that is often referred to as horns orchestra,” says Nikhil. The orchestra consisted of four trumpets, four trombones, piano, upright bass, drums, with Nathalie on flute and Nikhil on vocals.

However, a collaboration of this scale locally, is a challenging affair, says Nikhil. This is what they are working towards at the moment. “As a big band, we hope to re-introduce the music from back in the day, in the most authentic form possible while being true to the forms and traditions of Jazz,” concludes Nikhil.