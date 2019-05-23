Of thumri, Tagore and tarbuka

The India International Centre (IIC) presented two significant recitals in their Double Bill Concert series this time. The opening concert by Chetan Nigam was significant because one hardly ever comes across a solo harmonium recital these days and the next concert of Hindustani vocal by Suranjana Bose from Kolkata was significant because it was a rare and authentic representation of Patiala gayaki.

Gayaki of a gharana is an awesome responsibility to carry with you, particularly if you possess it in its essence. Trained under Pt. Prasun Bandopadhyaya and Vidushi Meera Bannerjee, the foremost disciples of Ud. Bade Ghulam Ali Khan, Suranjana has done just that. She shows that a foolproof transmission is possible in a reliable measure with the alchemy of a true Guru. She is also trained in Purab Ang Gayaki under the tutelage of Vidushi Girija Devi and now under her senior most disciple Prof. Manju Sundaram.

Focus on content

If her khayal renderings in raga Jog showcased the magnificent Patiala Gayaki with all its rigour and exclusiveness, the following thumri khamaj had the clear enunciation and delicate nuances of the Purab Ang Gayaki. Shailendra Mishra on tabla and Zakir Dhaulpuri on harmonium were simply inspired by the lucidity of her voice and focus on content, that gave her style its singular enchantment.

Chetan Nigam, a dedicated disciple of Guru G. Shekhar and Ashish Dhar, opened with an introductory alaap in raga Yaman and a bandish (composition) set to Jhap-tala. The progression of the raga was grammatically correct but sounded rather hurried. He continued this raga with two other compositions in medium and drut Teentala, concluding with a tantrakari ang jhala. He then played a rupak composition in Maru-Bihag and concluded his performance with a raagmala of six ragas set to various talas – from Teentala, Jhap-tala to Drut Ektala, composed by Pt. Jitendra Abhisheki. He was ably accompanied on tabla by Gurbhej Singh but he perhaps had too many ragas to handle properly. Chetan is a frequent face as an accompanist on concert platforms but as far his solo goes, he has to proceed in restrained and a focused way.

‘East marries West’

Pt. Shubhendra Rao and Saskia Rao-de-Haas

Panos Kalogeropoulos, the ambassador of Greece, presented Pt. Shubhendra Rao on sitar and Saskia Rao-de-Haas on cello, in a musical evening entitled ‘East marries West’at the Embassy of Greece in New Delhi.

The national flag of Greece and the Indian tricolouradorned the small hall filled with the select audiences; when both the artists, with Pranshu Chaturlal on percussion, took the stage. Shubhendra, the renowned protege of Pt. Ravi Shankar, thanked Kalogeropoulos, whom he “knew more as a musician and music lover than an ambassador”. Introducing the theme of the concert, he said, “My Guru first took Indian music to the West and enthralled the global audience with his historical concert ‘East meets West’. We have been working on the same ground, pushing the conventional boundaries, making a bridge into many cultures. Our passion for music brought us together and since we married, the title of this concert is ‘East marries West’.”

The concert was a three-course treat. Keeping in mind the birth anniversary of Tagore and also the request of Dr. Karan Singh, present amongst the august gathering, Shubhendra and Saskia based their first offering on raga Bhupali, playing a Tagore song inspired by a Scottish folk tune. Saskia’s sombre cello opened the duet with striking sensitivity and controlled vigour in a serene meend from mandra dhaivat to shadja, creating the dreamy aura of the raga in the lower octave.

Shubhendra continued with sketching the raga’s contours in the middle octave, the madhya saptak. The pulsating Tagore song ‘Phule phule…” saw the duo produce a foot-tapping medley of phrases in the raga, where Pranshu assisted them with just the soft beats on dugga, the left drum, in a controlled manner, unlike the usual dadra on tabla expected with this song. It was followed by a drut gat, a faster tempo composition in raga Bhupali, set to Teentala, culminating into the thrilling jhala.

The second offering was ‘Yaatra’, the life journey from childhood to old age that he composed about eight years ago for a US-based dance company for their Bharatanatyam choreography with the same title. To compose the music for this theme, Shubhendra had chosen ragas encompassing the eight prahars of the day from morning to night according to the time theory of Hindustani music, which is not just about Hindustani music but also about life’s journey.

Shubhendra and Saskia picked up three movements from that composition and depicted early childhood as the rising sun in Bairagi Todi, the romantic love of youth in raga Maanjh Khamaj and the reflective mood of old age through the sombre swaras of Shivaranjani. They both concluded their duet concert with coming together of the Greek and Indian music, where Saskia represented the Greek music on Cello and Shubhendra brought the fragrance of Indian music on Sitar through raga Basant Mukhari as Pranshu accompanied them on the Greek percussion instrument Tarbuka.