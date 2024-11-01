Bengaluru would not need Steven Tyler to convince Boston rock band, Extreme, to play their famous acoustic ballad, ‘More Than Words’ at Bandland 2024. Written by vocalist Gary Cherone and lead guitarist Nuno Bettencourt, the band had to fight their music label to release ‘More Than Words’ as a single. Upon release, the song, on Extreme’s second album, Pornograffitti (1990), zoomed to number one and got the band international recognition.

After a point, as Extreme began to be referred to as the ‘More than Words’ guys, the band, according to Cherone, began to resent the song. Apparently when Extreme was touring with Aerosmith in Poland, they decided not to play the song, leading an exasperated Tyler to write “play the (expletive) song!” on their dressing room door.

“I’ve never had to make peace with the song,” says Bettencourt speaking over a video call from Temecula, California. “We made that song. That song didn’t make the band. Rock fans know who we are. It’s only the people that aren’t Extreme fans, maybe, know us for ‘More Than Words’, but our true fans know us for everything that we do. So we don’t have a problem with it whatsoever”(smiles).”

To a question of whether Extreme will be playing the iconic anthem at Bandland, Bettencourt teases with a “no,” before smiling saying, “Of course, we will play it.”

The genesis of ‘More Than Words’ has been well documented. “Oh, come on, it came like any other song. You pick up the guitar, play some music, sing along, write a lyric, tell the story, and there it is. It’s just like any other song that you write. There was nothing special or different about it. It’s very basic stuff, very simple.”

Every song is different, says Bettencourt about the music-or-lyrics conundrum. “It depends. Sometimes you have a story and a title, sometimes you have melodies, music, sometimes the drum groove...”

The 58-year old musician released a solo album, Schizophonic, has worked as a guest musician with Janet Jackson, Toni Braxton and Rihanna among others, and as part of a band. “The first thing I did was to be in a band. I’m a big fan of all the bands that I grew up on. So it’s being in a band that works best for me.”

Working solo is different, Bettencourt says. “It’s just stuff that’s probably more personal to you, songs that are more personal, and being able to do things that maybe you don’t do with the band. It is not more or less joyful, just different. It’s taking a break from what you do.”

Composing for movies, including on the soundtrack for Smart People is fun, says Bettencourt. “I love movies. I don’t get to do it a lot. I would like to do more of it.” Scoring for a movie, the Portuguese-American guitarist says, involves the visuals. “You see footage and compose to that visual, that emotion, and try to stay out of the way, be a part of the scene. You never want the music to overtake the scene.”

Music overpowering the scene in the movie is not good, Bettencourt says. “It’s up to the director, though. There’s no right or wrong. If they want it to be the strong part of the scene, then that’s what it will be.”

Working in a band comes with its set of disagreements and compromises. “If you are married or ever been married, you know the answer to that question (smiles). Try being married four ways at once, not just to one person, but three at the same time and good luck with that.”

In the final count it works, says Bettencourt. “It’s not rocket science. Being in a band has its ups and downs. A band is like any family. All families are dysfunctional, especially rock bands.”

Admitting to not enjoying touring, Bettencourt says, “I enjoy touring to play on stage, but the other 20 hours is tough. Being away from friends and family and living out of suitcases, traveling, sleeping in buses, stuff like that, is definitely more of a younger man’s game. In your 20s, you love it, but once you have been doing it for 10 years, and we’ve been doing it for nearly 40 years, it loses its glamour pretty quickly.”

Extreme performed in Manipur in 2019 at the ShiRock Festival. “We’ve never played in a major city like we’re about to do now, and we’re excited.” Fans, Bettencourt says, “can look forward to the best rock show of their lives.”

Extreme performs as part of BookMyShow Live’s Bandland 2024 on November 23 and 24 at NICE Grounds, BIEC, Bengaluru.

