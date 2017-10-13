States of sound

If you consider the Northeastern states, independent/alternative music has been growing regardless of obvious problems, including the lack of a nurturing ecosystem. And unlike their counterparts in Mumbai or Bengaluru, putting together a tour — or even one gig — takes more than just knowing the right people.

However, one sphere where the music industry from the region has vastly improved is the quality of production and reach. This is thanks to the increase in bedroom producers (some of whom also run recording studios full time) and their internet presence. It’s even translating into highly-anticipated performances, whether it’s in Mumbai or Myanmar.

The most recent example was at the just-concluded Ziro Festival of Music in Arunachal Pradesh, where you are most likely to have been impressed by some of these notable artists, like KroaShia and Sky Level, who have that individualistic streak straight from the second you hear them, whether it’s singing in Mizo or rapping about ground realities. If you’re heading to the rest of the festivals this year, look out for live performances from these upcoming bands.

Sacred Secrecy, Itanagar

Last December, at the Orange Festival in Arunachal, you could find old ladies who sold tea and local food at the festival grooving along delightfully to death metal. The reason was Sacred Secrecy. They’re a trio that’s got a prog-obsessed drummer (Teji Toko), black metal-worshipping bassist (Tenzin Musobi) and a death metal guitarist-vocalist (Tana Doni). They have an appeal that’s made them that one go-to metal band for festivals, even if gigs are far and few between.

Spin this: They sure know how to take aim on their latest single ‘Shitanagar’, a pun that pierces at the capital city that’s gone to… well, you know.

At the North East Riders Meet in Pasighat on November 10. They also support French death metal. juggernauts Benighted in Itanagar on November 24

KroaShia, Aizawl

Last year, out of Aizawl, Mizoram, came an album called Sekibuhchhuak that was entirely sung in Mizo, but managed to catch the attention of not just that state. KroaShia have been around since 2010 – and even released an English-language debut EP – but they decided this was the way ahead. Guitarist Muanpuia Fanai says, “We'd never written a Mizo song prior to this release, but this has made us much more mature and aware of the community that we are brought up in. Sometimes it feels more natural to get into a character's thoughts and intentions when writing in our own tongue.” That explains why there are no translations, paraphrased lyrics or song titles available.

Spin this: Their debut full-length album presents adrenaline-fuelled rock, punk, and hints of psychedelic that you will sing along to even if you don’t know the words.

Peformed at Ziro Festival of Music. Call 9862300103 for a copy of their album

Fame the Band, Tura

Originally from Tura, Meghalaya, and now based in Mumbai, the rock quartet have been band competition favourites for the last couple of years. They’ve been spotted at Hornbill International Rock Contest, Livewire at IIT Bombay and Strawberry Fields in Bengaluru. Vocalist Fame Sangma says, “The last year after Hornbill has been a blur, to be honest.”

They’ll be seen next on TV and web, as part of performance series Music Mojo, followed by an album release by the end of the year. Guitarist Mikkimra Shira says, “We are in talks with a few festivals. We’re releasing the album this month, and following it up with an album tour.”

Spin this: Sangma sounds like she’s on her way to becoming one of the most emotive voices in India, giving her sublime best on an acoustic version of the band’s as-yet unreleased song ‘Over and Out’.

Their next gig is at The Humming Tree in Bengaluru on October 21

Khasi Bloodz, Shillong

Everything’s in fourth gear for this hip-hop group right now – in the last year, they’ve performed at Control Alt Delete and are currently working to release their new single, holed up in Mix and Flow Productions in Shillong. Their festival stops this year included Ziro Festival of Music in Arunachal and they’ll be at the NH7 Weekender in Meghalaya.

It is, of course, attention-seeking to employ a reference to American gang culture in your crew’s name, but Khasi Bloodz — who have been spitting verses since 2009 and currently comprise rappers Donbok Kharkongor, Lamonte Pakyntein and Ritik Roy Malngiang — have the bravado to back it up.

Spin this: Featuring on ‘Anthem for the North East’, they fire the first salvo, dropping references that start with weed and go up to poverty, bullet holes on church walls, comes back to diss rappers and a Khasi verse about anxiety and temptations.

At Bacardi NH7 Weekender on October 28

Sky Level, Shillong

Who would have thought an “alternative psychedelic math rock” group would find a place on festival stages and band competitions? Rockers Sky Level have been around since 2014 and, in the last year, they were at IIT Bombay’s Livewire band competition, and the Orange Festival. This year, they were at Ziro, but are also planning a lot around the release of their first EP, due later this year.

Spin this: ‘Time’, comes across like rhythmic fireworks straight from the word go. For a bonus, their live performance at the Orange Festival included the melody-flittering ‘Indigo’, also off their upcoming EP.

Performed at Ziro Festival of Music. 9176120175

Yesterdrive, Itanagar

Among indie rock’s freshest bands, Yesterdrive has spent about four years in different parts of the Northeast as well as in New Delhi before finding their base in Itanagar. Synth player Kabir Jamatia, who is based out of Agartala, says, “We’re keeping the essence of the band alive. It is possible — with proper planning and management — to stick together and do what we want to do.” Yesterdrive have played everywhere from Ziro and Orange Festival to, most recently, Music Matters festival in Singapore, which Jamatia calls a huge morale boost.

Spin this: There’s a curious mix of punk, indie and alternative on their debut self-titled album, featuring the dreamy, inspiring ‘Hold On’, a live staple.

At Bacardi NH7 Weekender on October 28