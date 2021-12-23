N.J. Nandini puts her strong foundation in music to good use

23 December 2021 18:08 IST

Her raga essays and swaraprastaras had a clear touch of the Semmangudi bani

To position Varali in the middle of a one-hour concert and be able to do justice to the raga’s reposeful character requires skill and not just talent. Trivandrum N.J. Nandini showed she had this on the inaugural day of The Music Academy’s festival.

Well into the 22nd minute came the centrepiece. The alapana straightaway tapped the essence of the raga — an approach characteristic of Nandini’s gurus and allied to the late Semmangudi Srinivasa Iyer’s style. A chunk of the phrases revelled in the conventional expressions around the raga’s zig-zag notes during ascension. The upper portion would have been more appealing had the musician been a little more open-throated.

Sriram Sridhar on the violin responded well, though his alapana, which spanned half of Nandini’s seven minutes, ended rather abruptly. Perhaps a brief spell of shrillness from the bow at the upper register distracted him.

Tyagaraja’s ‘Maragata manivarna’ was the main composition. The speed was a bit faster than what is customary, but Nandini justified it by arriving at the ideal tempo for the niraval. The charanam, ‘Prema rasamu’, brought out some of Varali’s time-tested shades, which spilled over to a neat swaraprastara. The end round of this solfa section wove a string of tricky patterns, leaving Sriram often struggling to reproduce it on the violin. Karthick Ganeshraman on the mridangam acted as a bridge between the vocalist and the violinist, eventually filling well his solo tani avartanam in Adi tala. Overall, it was a 37-minute package.

A breezy start

Nandini began with a brief alapana of Devamanohari, again getting to the core of the raga in the very first phrase. ‘Yarukkuthaan theriyum’ (Gopalakrishna Bharathi) ensured a breezy start. Accentuating it was a flurry of frills that displayed the vocalist’s capacity to suitably deviate from the weighty manners of her guru Parassala B. Ponnammal, who passed away six months ago. Sriram and Karthick were doubly attentive while playing down the compact swaraparastara.

Begada was the sub-main. The raga’s classical grandeur found a glimpse in the nano alapana ahead of ‘Kadaikkan vaithennai’ by Ramaswamy Sivan of the late 19th century. The undulations innate to this Sankarabharanam-janya raga were showcased best in the swaraprastara that glittered in the Semmangudi style. Nandini’s adherence to it apparently traces to her guru Kumarakerala Varma, a frontline disciple of Semmangudi. A couple of off-key notes did not mar the session, yet a stronger application of voice could have made the negotiations bolder and helped the gamakas gain further clarity.

After the tani avartanam came ‘Enthu njaniha cheyvu’. The unhurried Irayimman Thampi padam, tuned to Nilambari, found added charm in Nandini’s light voice that suited the mood of the nayika in the composition. Also evident in the rendition was the special affinity a musician from Kerala would have for a Malayalam composition.

