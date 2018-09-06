Nizami Bandhu: Qawwali for the new age

There could not have been a better time for the Nizami Bandhu to perform in Chennai. As the Qawwali exponents rendered a rousing ‘Allah Hu’ followed by a heart-warming Meera bhajan, their pluralist notes reverberated through the banquet hall of The Hilton, making you wonder about the recent hullabaloo over some Carnatic musicians singing Christian hymns.

In a theatrically-charged performance that underlined sufi music’s transcendental credentials, they came up with songs by Bulleh Shah, Rumi, Amir Khusro, Kabir and Surdas. Clad in pyjama, achkan and topi, the group led by Chand Nizami and his nephews Shadab Faridi Nizami and Shorab Faridi Nizami created a mystic atmosphere; their voices rising above all barriers and gliding over every groove with awe-inspiring ease.

Chand Nizami began with Khusro’s timeless ‘Man Kunto Maula’ on a sustained, soaring note, spurring his nephews on to take it a pitch higher. The two harmoniums, played by Chand and Shorab, kept up with the tune, following every improvisational twist and turn. The six-member chorus picked up the refrain and ventured into exuberant crescendos along with steady clapping. The drummer, with his vigorous beats, revved up the fervour. There were enough shers on life and divine love as Chand moved from one bandish to another. Qawwali’s call-and-response style, that bears an uncanny similarity to classical concerts, creates a sense of togetherness on stage.

“The essence of sufiyana kalaam is oneness, while qawwali is about ruhaniyat (appeal to the soul). We believe God resides in our hearts, neither in structures nor in rituals,” says Chand in an interview before the performance. To illustrate his point, he recites a sher… ‘Ha se Hindu ban gaye, Ma se Muslaman, jab dono mil gaye to ho gaye Hum.”

Belonging to a 750-year-old tradition, the Nizami Bandhu team comprises descendants of qawwals who served the sufi saint Nizamuddin Auliya. They continue to live in the premises of the Hazrat Nizamuddin dargah in New Delhi and sing at the shrine. “We actually belong to the Sikandra Gharana, known for its khayal gayaki in qawwali and for producing musical giants such as Ustad Mehmood Nizami and Ustad Ghulam Farid Nizami. I began singing at the age of eight at the dargah with my father and grandfather; sometimes, it would go on for four to five hours. It was both a form of worship and riyaaz. This practice continues till today. Each generation has been carrying forward the legacy with pride. Shorab’s five-year-old son prefers a tabla over a toy. My two sons Gulfam and Gulkhan have been training in Hindustani classical,” says Chand, in his Urdu-laced Hindi.

Qawwali comes from the Arabic word ‘qual’ (to say). Though many instruments such as harmonium, kaanch, dafli, dhol and tabla accompany qawwali rendition, it is basically the singer’s conversation with his Peer (spiritual guide). Qawwalis were originally sung in Persian and written by Khusro. Known as the‘father of qawwali,’ he was a poet at the court of more than seven rulers of the Delhi Sultanate and a disciple of Nizamuddin Auliya. One of his most popular compositions, ‘Aaj Rang Hai’ symbolises the divine rapture (jadhba) of Sufism.

The Nizami Bandhu, who travel across the world performing at social events and music festivals, generally sing in Hindi, Urdu and Punjabi. Today, few qawwals can sing in Persian. They also do not want their music to be restricted to dargahs and therefore are taking it to happening venues to reach out to a new-age audience. Veteran practitioners, however, are concerned about the genre losing its spiritual significance and poetic heritage. They feel qawwali, with its high-energy singing, rhythmic clapping and vibrant beats, has entered the realm of entertainment.

“It is indicative of the changing times and the need to adapt to preserve this musical form. Besides following our traditional routine at the dargah, we have been trying to make qawwali accessible to more people. Sabri Brothers and Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan should be credited with taking qawwali into prestigious concert halls across the globe. They sang for audiences that may not have understood the verses and their spiritual import, yet they made them realise sufi music’s intensity with their virtuosic improvisation and impassioned vocals,” says Chand.

Though Hindi cinema has played a major role in popularising qawwali, it was mostly as muqabala numbers such as in Mughal-e-Azam, Barsaat ki Raat, Amar Akbar Anthony and many more. “A.R. Rahman sahab’s contribution is incomparable. His compositions in Rockstar and Jodha Akbar are examples of how the form’s purity can be retained despite the medium. Rahman sahab visits the dargah and spends some quiet time. It’s a pleasure to sing for him. When we performed with Ranbir Kapoor in Rockstar, the actor came home and we served him biryani, korma and kebab. After the film’s success, in which we rendered the super hit ‘Kun Faya Kun’ that has become staple at our performances, we began to be referred to as ‘rockstar qawwals.’ Although we have been rockstars for the past 700 years,” laughs Chand.

These are the songs that he sings for people’s joy, but what he cherishes most is singing for saint Nizamuddin Auliya.

When the night grows dark and the dargah wears a deserted look with just a few faithfuls around, Chand often sits by the tomb and sings with tears flowing down. “I have an intimate conversation with him. And the one thing I never forget to tell him is... ‘jab tak bika na tha, koi puchta na tha, tumne kharid kar, mujhe anmol bana diya’ (till nobody knew me, they never enquired about me, with your blessings I have become precious). For me, this is true qawwali,” says an emotional Chand.