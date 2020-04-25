Nischay of Parekh & Singh live on Instagram @thehinduweekend today

Add Indian indie musicians to your self-isolation playlist, says Nischay Parekh of Parekh & Singh. Singer-songwriter Nischay Parekh’s listening tastes are understandably shaped by his bandmate, drummer-producer Jivraj Singh aka Jiver.

One half of dreampop duo Parekh & Singh, the Kolkata-bred and Dubai-based Parekh – who recently launched his Hindi project Nishu earlier this year – is currently tuning into everything from industrial to electronic to classical and some Indian indie as well.

This evening, he will be in conversation with writer Anurag Tagat to talk about the songs that are getting him through the lockdown, what they mean to him, and what we can do to help our indie musicians. On his list? Dhruv Visvanath for ‘Dear Madeline’ and Topshe for ‘Sad Boys’.

He'll also be talking about his new podcast with Jivraj Singh, their plans post-quarantine, as well as his solo project, Nishu.

Live on Instagram @thehinduweekend, today, April 25, from 6 pm.

Also read | Instagram Live: Fitness in the Last Days of the Lockdown