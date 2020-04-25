Music

Nischay of Parekh & Singh live on Instagram @thehinduweekend today

Dreampop duo Parekh & Singh.

Dreampop duo Parekh & Singh.  

One half of dreampop duo Parekh & Singh, the Kolkata-bred and Dubai-based Parekh will be in conversation with writer Anurag Tagat

Add Indian indie musicians to your self-isolation playlist, says Nischay Parekh of Parekh & Singh. Singer-songwriter Nischay Parekh’s listening tastes are understandably shaped by his bandmate, drummer-producer Jivraj Singh aka Jiver.

One half of dreampop duo Parekh & Singh, the Kolkata-bred and Dubai-based Parekh – who recently launched his Hindi project Nishu earlier this year – is currently tuning into everything from industrial to electronic to classical and some Indian indie as well.

This evening, he will be in conversation with writer Anurag Tagat to talk about the songs that are getting him through the lockdown, what they mean to him, and what we can do to help our indie musicians. On his list? Dhruv Visvanath for ‘Dear Madeline’ and Topshe for ‘Sad Boys’.

He'll also be talking about his new podcast with Jivraj Singh, their plans post-quarantine, as well as his solo project, Nishu.

Live on Instagram @thehinduweekend, today, April 25, from 6 pm.

Also read | Instagram Live: Fitness in the Last Days of the Lockdown

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
The Hindu Weekend
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 25, 2020 4:17:06 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/music/nischay-of-parekh-singh-live-on-instagram-thehinduweekend-today/article31431660.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY