Nirmala Kannan’s concert of golden oldies in Thiruvananthapuram to raise funds for an institute for special children

Tune in to Hope and Harmony, a fundraiser concert in Thiruvananthapuram, on June  8

Published - May 27, 2024 04:15 pm IST

Saraswathy Nagarajan
Nirmala Kannan

Nirmala Kannan | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Ten years ago, a group of men and women who grew up during the heyday of rock and rock in the swinging sixties and seventies got together to play, sing and listen to their kind of music. Christening themselves Hard Day’s Night (HDN), they began to organise concerts in Thiruvananthapuram that tuned in to the chartbusters that they had listened to as teenagers and students. They also provided a platform for several bands to showcase their repertoire.

Tommy Cherian, one of the founders of HDN, recalls how they celebrated the 50th anniversary of Woodstock with a concert that featured local bands as well.

“Recently, one of our members happened to hear a concert by Rear Admiral (retired) Nirmala Kannan. She was singing some of the biggest hits our times. We decided it would be wonderful if we could organise a concert of hers in Thiruvananthapuram. Incidentally, her husband, Vice Admiral (retired) Bhagavatheswaran Kannan, happens to have roots in Thiruvananthapuram,” says Tommy.

On June 8, Nirmala will perform for a charity concert, Hope and Harmony, at Trivandrum Club, followed by a performance by musicians of the HDN. Management consultant Sankar Krishnan, a HDN member, says they have chosen to donate the proceeds of the concert to the 50-year-old Rotary Institute For Children In Need of Special Needs in Thiruvananthapuram.

“At present, the Institute, which has more than 100 students on its rolls, is in dire straits. It mainly caters to students from economically difficult backgrounds. The principal Beena AR, dedicated teachers and caretakers have been running the place with great difficulty,” says Sankar.

The event begins at 6.30pm with a recital by children of the Institute followed by the concert by Nirmala at 7pm. From 8.30pm to onwards the HDN musicians will take the stage, followed by dinner.

Music buffs can listen to some wonderful oldie goldies and donate for a good cause by taking passes for the concert.

Contact: 9947289036

