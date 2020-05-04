Music Music

Nicole Kidman a huge influence on Keith Urban’s music

File photo of Nicole Kidman and her husband, musician Keith Urban

File photo of Nicole Kidman and her husband, musician Keith Urban   | Photo Credit: Reuters

Singer Keith Urban says his wife and actor Nicole Kidman’s approach to life has inspired his approach to music

Singer Keith Urban says his wife and actor Nicole Kidman has been a “huge influence” on his creativity.

In an interview with the Saturday Review supplement of The Times, Keith also shared that he has zero interest in acting.

“I have zero interest in acting. Nic (Nicole Kidman) has zero interest in being a musician. It makes for a harmonious flow in our house. But there’s no question that Nic has been a huge influence on my creativity, simply for the way she approaches things in such a bold way. Curiosity makes her go towards something regardless of whether she thinks she can do it or not,” he said.

The singer said that Kidman’s approach to life has inspired his approach to music. “As a musician you can try anything that is of interest and I started doing that with Fuse, really as a result of seeing how Nic approaches things. My dad would say, ‘If you get asked if you can do something, say yes, then learn really quick.’ Nic will agree to a project and then go, ‘Oh s**t. Now I’m going to have to actually work out how to do this’,” he explained.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
The Hindu Cinema Plus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 4, 2020 4:03:12 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/music/nicole-kidman-a-huge-influence-on-keith-urbans-music/article31500308.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY