Nicole Kidman a huge influence on Keith Urban’s music

Singer Keith Urban says his wife and actor Nicole Kidman has been a “huge influence” on his creativity.

In an interview with the Saturday Review supplement of The Times, Keith also shared that he has zero interest in acting.

“I have zero interest in acting. Nic (Nicole Kidman) has zero interest in being a musician. It makes for a harmonious flow in our house. But there’s no question that Nic has been a huge influence on my creativity, simply for the way she approaches things in such a bold way. Curiosity makes her go towards something regardless of whether she thinks she can do it or not,” he said.

The singer said that Kidman’s approach to life has inspired his approach to music. “As a musician you can try anything that is of interest and I started doing that with Fuse, really as a result of seeing how Nic approaches things. My dad would say, ‘If you get asked if you can do something, say yes, then learn really quick.’ Nic will agree to a project and then go, ‘Oh s**t. Now I’m going to have to actually work out how to do this’,” he explained.