Mark of a virtuoso

A two-and-a-half-hour concert by Neyveli Santhanagopalan in Thrissur proved how technical intricacies can be judiciously employed to enrich the melody of a composition. The musician sang around 10 compositions during his recital, the hallmark of which was soothing delivery and emphasis on sahithya.

After the Saveri varnam ‘Sarsuda ninne’ by Kothavasal Venkatramana Iyer in Adi, he rendered a few syllables that were eloquent in revealing the raga, Poornachandrika. The Tyagaraja composition was ‘Palukavemi na’ in Adi. Rhythmic phrases of swaras with a touch of thanam were enjoyable. Varali received a crisp alap for ‘Kaa vaa vaa kandaa vaa vaa’, the famous composition of Papanasam Sivan in Adi.

Raga Garudadwani is a janya of Sankarabharanam as it uses swaras of the raga in arohana but embarks only on the swaras of the pentatonic scale of Mohanam for avarohana. Santhanagopalan made its alap more interesting with intermittent phrases of the swaras, which were all plain. Tyagaraja’s ‘Anandasagara’ in Adi, perhaps the most popular in this raga, was a treat to listen to.

It speaks for the virtuosity of the musician that Bhairavi raga was revealed even as he sang a couple of phrases. And the raga and the composition received a wholesome portrayal from the musician. Moreover, the composition was the much sought-after ‘Bala gopala’ of Dikshitar in Adi. Clarity of diction was praiseworthy as he took up ‘Drona Karna Duryodhana hare Draupadi’ for niraval. An unbroken succession of swaras rendered in a fast pace towards the end elicited applause from the audience. The Bhairavi recital will remain etched in the memory of all who happened to listen to it.

Seshagopalan sang a couple of kirtanas that were favourites of DK Pattammal, as the concert formed part of the centenary celebrations of the doyenne. They were ‘Nanoru vilayadu bommaya’, a Papanasam composition in Navarasakannada, and ‘Mamava Paattabhirama’, a Dikshitar composition in Manirangu.

‘Ma Ramanan’ of Papanasam in Hindolam was inspiring for the interpretation of the sahithya and its delivery in the right proportion. The Sanskrit sloka, ‘Maanikya veena, mupalayalathim’, in praise of the goddess, was prefixed to the composition ‘Arabhimanam’, composed by Panchanada Iyer. The composition is unique in that the entire sahithya is woven around the names of ragas, many of them named after the goddess. They are Arabhi, Anandabhairavi, Kalyani, Hamsadwani, Saranga, Syama, Mohanam, Lalitha, Darbar, Bhairavi, and Kamalamanohari. Poorvikalyani does not appear in the sahithya, but is incorporated in the chittaswaram. The presentation of this kirtana was alluring.

Since Bhairavi was dealt with on an elaborate scale, Kapi, the main raga, and the tani were presented on an abridged scale, but without ignoring the intrinsic parameters of the kriti. Viju S Anand’s violin was especially noteworthy for his melodic touches. Palladam Ravi on the mridangam and Udupi Sreedhar on the ghatam took care in not overdoing the percussion tani. The annual programme of Rasikapriya also featured a flute recital by B Vijaygopal and a veena recital by Vinayak Vaidyanathan earlier in the day. It was dedicated to DK Pattammal, this being her centenary year.