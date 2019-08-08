New stars on the horizon

In 2006, the Sangeet Natak Akademi decided to institute a new category of awards, for younger artists who have “demonstrated conspicuous talent”. Instituted in the name of Ustad Bismillah Khan, the age limit of the awardees was increased from 35 to 40 years recently. No doubt, the recognition carries with it greater visibility, acknowledgement of achievement and is sure to act as a spur to achieve greater heights.

Sameehan Kashalkar

Sameehan Kashalkar like his illustrious father Pt Ulhas Kashalkar is a man of few words. “I am very happy and honoured to receive this prestigious award; it is an encouragement for any young musician. Of course, this is only possible because of the blessings and hard work that both my gurus Ulhas Kashalkar ji and Girija Devi ji. I was also lucky to spend my childhood at ITC Sangeet Research Academy (SRA), Kolkata and interacting with the stalwarts, watching them live in concert. I still remember the ragas they played in memorable concerts.”

‘Toughest years’

Pune-based Ruchira Kedar started learning music from her father Dilip Kale from the age of 10. “He was very keen I took up music professionally,” she said. A few years later, when she was 14, she went to Pune to learn from Vidushi Alka Deo Marulkar. “She literally brought me up, and I was with her till 2006.” After that she went to Kolkata to SRA for five years to learn from Pt Ulhas Kashalkar and also Vidushi Girija Devi. “I feel there may be very many talented children who remain only talented amateurs because they don’t have the Divine Grace to come to the right Guru, at the right time. I am so blessed that each of my Gurus nurtured me with such care.”

She said her “toughest years” were during her training at SRA, which was in the old Gurukul way of learning. “We used to stay on the top floor and Guruji could hear our riyaaz\” and nothing escaped his eyes! We were really scared of him, and that I think was so necessary then. Guruji really brought out the potential he saw in me.”

Sitarist Dhruv Bedi is the winner in the instrumental category. He has had the rare privilege of performing since his early 20s in front of several Heads of State including two Presidents of India, and the Heads of the BRICS countries. A Sikh, his great grandfather was from Dera Baba Nanak. He sent both his sons to Gwalior to learn under the great Pt Krishnarao Shankar Pandit. He has been learning from Pt Budhaditya Mukherji since 2006, and is ecstatic. “I am humbled to receive the prestigious SNA Award. I wish to continue improving my music and making those associated with me even more proud.”

A proud Pt Budhaditya conveyed his appreciation for “his deserving achievement.”

The only percussionist from the Banaras gharana to receive the Yuva award, Shubh Maharaj is the grandson of the iconic Pt Kishen Maharaj. He pointed out, “Ustad Bismillah Khan, in whose name the award is instituted, was from Banaras, and I feel proud to be honoured in his name. This award is really special because the selection is by other artists. I am also grateful it’s been given to me at this young age. Of course, the journey of learning goes on. Ye award mere Guru ko samarpit hai; sad he is no longer with us. Sadly, nowadays, our world of music has become quite fragmented, and we live in pockets. There are artists in Kolkata, Pune, Delhi and Banaras. One does not just sit with others and share the music. Festivals are no longer occasions to spend time with other musicians; earlier I remember at Saptak there used to be pressure as seniors and peers would always turn up for the concert of youngsters. One needs that as a spur. I see this award as a spur, to carry on.”

A word of caution

The doyen, Pt Ulhas Kashalkar also commented on the awards received by his disciples.“Sameehan was lucky because he was surrounded 24 hours by music and he was able to listen to my senior disciples like Shashank Maktedar being trained too. So unconsciously, he imbibed a lot of taalim in both raga and tala while just listening to the other more advanced disciples. SRA is a small campus, and with great gurus like Kannan sahib, and Ustad Nissar Hussain Khan there at the time, there was constant inspiration.

The Yuva Award is an award to encourage youngsters; it doesn’t mean the awardee is already a great artist. Voice is God given but it needs a lot of hard work to develop it. I wouldn’t say ki iss award se woh kalaakar ban gaye hain; its only that haan, aap sahi raaste pe hain, barhte jao” Also, it’s not as if I am their only guru; Ruchira had already trained extensively with others before she came to me.”