New research by Kerala-based vocalist to aid voice professionals

Carnatic vocalist Rajasree Menon’s research in Vocology will aid singers with voice issues

In 2017, a young participant of a television music contest approached Rajasree Menon for voice training. Another western music singer sought her help to ease his throat’s hoarseness.

Carnatic vocalist and voice trainer Rajasree, who did her doctorate in ‘Identification of the most healthy and efficient techniques of the singing voice’ from the University of Kerala earlier this year, has been conducting voice therapy sessions for many years now. She was one of the first to use the flexible laryngoscopy (which allows one to see the voice mechanism when a person sings) and her studies were crucial in understanding how the singing voice is produced.

Rajasree, who lived in Abu Dhabi before relocating to Thiruvananthapuram, was troubled by dust allergy that caused hoarseness. Her search for a specialist led her to Thiruvananthapuram-based laryngologist and phono surgeon Dr. Jayakumar Menon. Meeting him was a turning point and firmed up her childhood determination to study Vocology, the science of vocal practice.

Rajasree, who had been conducting classes in Carnatic vocal techniques in Abu Dhabi, shared her findings on the resonances of the singing voice with Dr. Jayakumar and spoke of her interest in further research. “‘I want to see the laryngeal mechanism while a person sings. Is there any equipment available for that?” she asked the doctor, who not only encouraged the idea but also agreed to perform laryngoscopy on singers.

In 2015, she started her research by examining her own larynx while she sang. She also presented a paper along with Dr. Jayakumar on the Science of Music at an international seminar in Kottayam organised by Inter University Centre for studies in Science of Music and Mahatma Gandhi University.

Study on 100 singers

Apart from conducting studies using the flexible laryngoscopy on more than 100 singers, both male and female, in the 18 to 50 age group, from the Swati Thirunal College and the Government Women’s College, Thiruvananthapuram, she also studied patients with voice problems who came to the clinic for treatment.

“I was looking for the most healthy and efficient techniques in singing,” says Rajasree, who analysed aspects of breathing, phonation, resonance, articulation and posture. Her work threw up several clinical findings like common voice problems and faulty techniques in singers.

In 2018 Rajasree had analysed the voice quality of the famous singer Yesudas at different periods of his career during a television programme called Chakkarappanthal.

As most singers are ignorant about the basic physiology and healthy techniques of vocal mechanism in the human body, the research will aid voice professionals and common people with crucial information.