New Delhi’s Seedhe Maut to showcase songs from Lunch Break in Bengaluru

April 25, 2024

New Delhi hip-hop duo Seedhe Maut are undoubtedly among those who have grown with their audience in just under a decade.

Where they first offered stories of growing up in middle class India with artiste aspirations on albums such as Bayaan (2018) and Nayaab (2022) with producer Sez On The Beat, their mixtapes such as न and the newest, Lunch Break, were forged with more wide-ranging interests — sometimes party-friendly, at other times wholesome when they take stock of their journey so far.

Along the way, rappers Encore ABJ aka Abhijay Negi and Calm aka Siddhant Sharma (who also produces tracks among the duo) have painstakingly built a core audience across the country. This allowed them to graduate, in a sense, from club shows to big outdoor shows.

“We’ve always seen ourselves playing to sold out stadiums. Playing in clubs is a part of the journey and we enjoyed it a lot, but we’re here to play on the biggest stages we can,” the duo say in a joint interview. Seedhe Maut have full bragging rights on that front and they’ve taken it a step further by launching their own label dL91.

Referencing the massive, 30-song mixtape Lunch Break, the duo have teased their next album Kavi Kehna Chahte Hai, but emphatically insist that they are “still on a lunch break”. To that end, their Lunch Break tour — which stops by Bengaluru on April 27 at Forum South on Kanakapura Road — is their way to celebrate the album. Rightly so, because not only does it feature some of ABJ and Calm’s fiercest lyrics and delivery, but also features rap singers such as Badshah, KR$NA, Sikander Kahlon and several more.

Encore ABJ says about the tour so far, “It’s been better than expected, we’ve been doing some of our biggest shows in some cities where we’ve never performed before. It’s our first self-produced tour under dL91, so we’re trying to make sure it’s properly done.”

What is it like choosing from a 30-track album such as Lunch Break for each stop of their 13-city tour? Calm says, “We make songs to play out live. Having 30 tracks to choose from depending on the city and how we’re feeling is special. The hard part is choosing which ones to leave out.”

Although their previous gig commitment to perform in the city fell through at the last minute, Seedhe Maut say they’re looking forward to being back. “Bangalore is always special. It is a music-loving crowd there and the city has always shown us a lot of support. This is shaping up to be our biggest Bangalore show yet so we can’t wait to come back to the city,” the duo say.

The legacy of Seedhe Maut and their place in Indian hip-hop has got to a stage where it is clear that they are influencing the next wave of Hindi rappers. Their advice for up and coming artistes is simple; “Just be yourself, and be true to your music.”

As for their plans in 2024, Seedhe Maut are chipping away at their upcoming album Kavi Kehna Chahte Hai. “It’s coming along and shaping up to be a big project! We’re still on a Lunch Break though, so more updates on Kavi soon!”

Seedhe Maut perform on April 27 at Forum South Bengaluru, Konanakunte Cross. Entry: ₹1,179, plus ₹500 cover charge. Tickets available on Zomato Live.

