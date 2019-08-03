New books by musicians Shubha Mudgal and Aneesh Pradhan offer insights into the Hindustani scene

It is a strange ‘concatenation of circumstances’, to quote P.G. Wodehouse at his straight-faced best. It’s a neat and lively coincidence, and a felicitous one: the second half of July has given readers and music lovers two new English language books examining the world of Indian music, both popular and classical. One is written by vocalist, teacher and columnist Shubha Mudgal, and the other by tabla player, teacher and writer Aneesh Pradhan. Husband and wife.

Revelations and ruminations

And no, this was no grand orchestration on the part of their two different publishers. (Delhi publishers are hardly capable of such hand-eye co-ordination.) It just so happens that the two books came out within days of each other. I have been reading them almost simultaneously, and both have supplied a series of revelations and ruminations.

Interestingly, on the face of it, they’re very different, these two publications, right from their covers. Mudgal’s bright green one with playful fonts, titled Looking for Miss Sargam — Stories of Music and Misadventure, is a set of fiction stories that take the reader on a fasten-your-seatbelts wild ride through bumpy and bewildering terrain, often bordering on the bizarre. Pradhan’s book, with its sepia, almost elegiac cover and sober title font, is non-fiction. Chasing the Raag Dream – A Look into the World of Hindustani Classical Music is a quiet and scholarly examination of the contemporary Indian classical music scene.

And yet, both books reference the same world, echo the same concerns, underscore the same lessons that need to be learnt. Both walk you through “the incredible maze of contradictions that lie behind the music...” as Pradhan puts it. Both look at the people, the institutions, the patrons, the awards, the audience, the policies, the corporates and other changing and changeable entities that musicians must learn to carefully negotiate in the search for their own pehechaan or identity. Both books talk about a search, a chase, in which the music itself becomes an elusive, almost amorphous entity (in the form of the fleeting Miss Sargam in one book, the Raag in the other).

Exploring the space

Both books tell us, in their very different ways, that the core is weighed down, mired, in all the hoopla surrounding the actual performance space that a musician can hope for. The see-saw between the world of music holding on to its dignity and accepting various hidden indignities to survive are well-etched in both books. The badmaashi (thuggery) and the badappan (magnanimity) that co-exist uneasily in this world are also in evidence in both books, with Mudgal’s stories leaving you laughing helplessly and yet muttering darkly to yourself and Pradhan’s explorations giving you much food for thought about where it is all headed.

Both books provide us examples, explanations and echoes of what some of us learners and listeners have often wondered about. For instance, why and how various music foundations and ‘dot orgs’ work in surprisingly non co-operative modes for what is originally the same cause. Or why we get to listen to less-known greats only after they are well past their prime, and why the well-known fixtures remain on high-rotation on the concert circuit. Pradhan tells you about the politics behind concert organising and state awards. Mudgal shows you the same thing, but the hidden jockeying and jostling is presented in all its lurid-florid hues. The sharp eye for detail and for the ridiculous that was evident in her non-fiction columns burgeons unabated in these stories.

Reading these two works has been for me like watching the plumes of smoke rising from two lit agarbattis: together and intertwining in their themes and yet most distinct in their treatment.

The writer is a novelist, counsellor and music lover who takes readers on a ramble through the Aladdin’s cave of Indian music.