Nepalese rap artiste Prakash Neupane on his socio-political songs

Rapper, singer, songwriter, composer, and poet, Prakash Neupane combines elements of hip-hop and R&B in his music

Prakash Neupane is critical of political issues in his country, Nepal. The talented 23-year-old was born and raised in Kohalpur, Banke in Nepal and is currently settled in Kathmandu. He has composed 40 songs and released three albums so far. He also composes for other artistes. “I was interested in writing poems and ghazals as a teenager and participated in extra curricular activities, where I won poetry prizes,” says Prakash. The hip-hop scene came into prominence in 2013-2014, and that is when Prakash began taking an interest in writing lyrics for rap songs. He honed his talent, which eventually came to be recognised. “Girish Khatiwada, a pioneer of Nephop in the 1990s, invited me to his radio show Nephop Show. During my college days, I listened to rap. I am also influenced by Raw Barz, a rap battling phenomenon in Nepal.”

In the beginning of his career, Prakash wrote love songs, but now his music is more socio-political in nature. He was 16 when he released ‘Aaideuna’, a song about teen love. His other popular songs include ‘Sunana’, ‘Maya Basa’, ‘Lagcha Maya Timro’, ‘Bang Bang’ and ‘U Got Me’ (featuring Girish Khatiwada and Amit Dongal). ‘Bang Bang’ is a comment on politicians and was dedicated to the victims of Nepal’s political strikes. ‘Satta’ addresses political corruption and ‘Arajak Niti’ addresses the brutal rape and murder of a young girl in 2018. Some of his songs, thus are a sharp political commentary. Tracing the political history of Nepal, Prakash says: “Nepal witnessed a decade-long civil war, from 1996 to 2006. After monarchy was abolished in 2008, and Nepal was declared a Federal Democratic Republic, politicians gave us hope. And though some of them are good, many of them are bad. They give us a fake dream. As a rap artiste, I want to raise my voice through my songs and spread awareness.”

He says that youth mainly listen to his songs. “I rap in Nepali. I write the lyrics. The creative process begins when I tell my producer to listen to my composition, then we practice, and finally we record in the studio. Then the producers mix and the final product is ready.”

Prakash says he has Indian rapper friends. “Satta was produced by an Indian, Sandpill Beatz.” He has visited Darjeeling and Sikkim. “And the Taj Mahal in Agra. I have even stayed in Gurgaon. And I can speak Hindi.”

His music is available on iTunes, Spotify, Google Music, Dezzer, YouTube, among other digital platforms. For details visit: www.prakashneupane.com.