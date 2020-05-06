Neha Kakkar, Tony Kakkar, Sonu Kakkar in search of lockdown singing superstar

Music artistes and siblings Neha Kakkar, Tony Kakkar and Sonu Kakkar, are set to be part of Zee TV’s Ghar Ghar Singer, a show through which they will hunt for India’s first-ever lockdown singing superstar.

They will judge the reality show that will not only see contestants audition from their respective homes, but also showcase the lifestyles of the three siblings.

“We will entertain the viewers with an insight into our lifestyle, and also change the contestants’ lives forever. The fact that my siblings Tony and Sonu are also part of the show makes it even more special,” said Neha.

“We’ve always said that we’d collaborate if something special comes our way and Zee TV came up with this concept that we couldn’t say no to. The COVID-19 lockdown has not been easy for anyone and we are here to entertain the audience by trying to find India’s finest singing sensations from different corners of the country, all auditioning from the confines of their homes, recording their voices on their own mobile phones,” she added.

Tony is thrilled about his new role. It is the first time that he will be seen as a judge of a full-fledged singing reality show.

“I am looking forward to hearing these talented singers auditioning for us from the comfort of their homes. Not only will I be imparting my knowledge to them, but also learning so much about the art from them. Ghar Ghar Singer will also mark the first time when Sonu, Neha and I will be on the same judges’ panel and we will definitely try to entertain the audience. We three share a great rapport, so I am sure the viewers will enjoy seeing us and taking a look at our lives,” he said.

Ghar Ghar Singer will première soon on Zee TV.