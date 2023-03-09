A disciple’s tribute to guru Neela Ramgopal

March 09, 2023 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST

The occasion was Navaratri kolu and the year, probably 1957. A young woman, trained in Carnatic music, was garnering all the attention with her singing skills. Watching this, the woman sitting beside her also decided to learn music and win everyone’s praise someday. She was Sangita Kala Acharya Neela Ramgopal, who achieved what she set out to do through hard work and determination.

Neela mami, as she was fondly addressed by one and all, relocated from Kumbakonam to Bengaluru after marriage. To learn Kannada and make friends in the new city, she founded a ladies club. Just a few months before her passing, she was honoured at the golden jubilee celebrations of the club.

Keen to learn music from vidwan T.K. Rangachari, she convinced him to travel to Bengaluru to teach her. She found ways to balance music and home. After sending her children to school, she would immerse herself entirely in music till they returned. She became part of a group of seven women musicians, who were popularly referred to as ‘Saptaswara’, and performed widely.

Eager to learn rare masterpieces from well-known critic N.M. Narayanan, she used visit Chennai every December. “He was a hard taskmaster and the kritis he taught me remain etched in my mind,” she once said recalling the days spent in Chennai.

Over the years, Neela Ramgopal built a formidable repertoire of kritis and taught them to several musicians. Musicians in Chennai knew whom to get in touch with when they wanted to learn a Mysore Maharajah or Bidaram Krishnappa kriti. Similarly, she also helped musicians in Karnataka with Tamil compositions. In more ways than one she was the bridge connecting Bengaluru and Chennai.

Neela mami was encouraged by her husband Ramgopal to listen to the music of M.L. Vasanthakumari and imbibe her style. When MLV heard about Neela Ramgopal’s singing, she once called and told her to accompany her in concerts. She cherished the few occasions that she shared the stage with the doyen.

Neela mami belonged to a rare breed of musicians who enjoyed attending concerts. On one occasion, the Malladi brothers were elated to see her seated in the front row. She earned the appreciation and goodwill of musicians, rasikas and disciples alike and never hesitated to call a spade a spade.

Neela Ramgopal’s music was impeccable and her concerts, whether in a local temple or in a prestigious sabha, were always well structured with kritis in a variety of ragas and talas.

‘Vallinam mellinam’ or modulation came naturally to her when singing kritis or kalapanaswaras. She preferred to be adventurous taking up a Salagabhairavi or a Bhavapriya for expansive treatment. Niraval was her forte. She gave listeners a phenomenal musical experience by combining raga bhavam and the meaning of the lyrics.

Known as a pallavi exponent, last September Neela mami gave a two-hour lecture-demonstration in Mysore on pallavis involving extremely complex laya exercises. She has groomed several disciples at her institution ‘Neelambari’. Always impeccably attired, she taught untiringly for many hours making sure there was always something exciting for the student to discover in every class. Even during the pandemic, with her laptop as her window to the world, she not only continued her classes but also presented with her students thematic programmes on swarajatis, Mysore Sadashiva Rao’s compositions and javalis.

Mami did not mince words when it came to giving her feedback to students. To get a ‘sabhash’ from her was an exhilarating experience as it came only when it was merited. Many youngsters recall breaking down into tears in class after hearing mami’s harsh criticism of their performance. Since it was done in complete honesty, it only helped the sishyas to better themselves.

Energetic coupled with a never-say-no attitude, Neela mami chaired several seminars, was the chief guest at innumerable events and accepted with grace awards big and small conferred opon her.

A cancer survivor with a heart that beat aided by a pacemaker, she showed absolutely no signs of slowing down. She was constantly learning new things. She appeared for her Sanskrit exam in November last year. She had been learning the subject online for the past two years.

Age could never wither her spirit. Adieu mami.

The writer, a Carnatic vocalist and Bharatanatyam dancer, is a disciple of Neela Ramgopal.

