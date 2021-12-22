Neat feat: What makes Oxygen on the Rocks tick

Bengaluru-based Oxygen on the Rocks (OOTR) talk about their recently released song ‘Manchala’

Oxygen on the Rocks (OOTR) is a desi rock band based out of Bengaluru. The band’s new song ‘Manchala’ was released recently by Hungama Artist Aloud. Shot in a small village in West Bengal, the song brings about childhood nostalgia through cycles, balloons and clear skies and has garnered praise across social media for its nostalgic look and feel.

This five-member band group, with all their members in their late 30s, is a popular name in the pub scene in Bengaluru and has done gigs across the country. Apart from gigs, the musicians are also involved in creating music for theatre, movies and independent artists.

Founder and lead vocalist Souvik Chakraborty and lead guitarist and music producer Anish Chakraborty, both originally based out of Kolkata, realised their shared love for music and re-grouped their band which was originally called ‘Oxygen’ in Kolkata, and with Arnav Sengupta (bass), G Bo aka Dipayan (drums) and German aka Prosenjit (percussion) launched OOTR in Bengaluru.

During a telephonic interview with The Hindu, Souvik and Anish spoke from Bengaluru, about their new song, the pandemic’s effect on their band, and some of the challenges they face being independent artists in the country.

Excerpts from the interview:

Your song ‘Manchala’ is set in a small village in West Bengal. What do you want to convey through this song?

Souvik: The countryside has its appeal and we were looking at a folk experience to add an acoustic tone to our song as we wanted to give our audience something new. I believe that exploration should not stop. This song is closer to people, more down to earth, and this is exactly what we wanted to capture.

How is the scene for rock music and rock bands in India?

Anish: There used to be a lot of rock bands in India with a lot of scope for independent music. After the digital era, Bollywood took over the music scene, and even though there is scope for rock music now it is not yet a household name. We need to keep fighting just to stay afloat.

Souvik: India has multiple languages, yet indi rock is automatically associated with Hindi rock. Given that there is so much diversification in the kind of music Indians listen to, it is not easy for independent rock bands to be mainstream. A few independent bands, however, have created their own niche audience.

What are some of the challenges you face as an independent band?

Anish: Sticking to one genre is perhaps one of the biggest challenges we face. Also, there is an overpowering of Bollywood music and competing with that is not easy. When we say we are independent, we literally are independent and we do everything on our own — right from making music to promoting it and this is a lot of work.

Souvik: Society has set expectations and exploring something new to keeping up with it is not easy. Trends go viral on the internet every day and it is hard to predict what will remain relevant.

How did you come up with the name Oxygen on the Rocks?

Anish: We were originally called Oxygen when we were performing in Kolkata and after we re-grouped here, we wanted to come up with something unique. ‘On the Rocks’ indicates something unadulterated, and since we are a rock band, this name made perfect sense. Also, we are a hit in the pub scene in Bengaluru, and this name works well in that context too.

What are your upcoming projects?

Souvik: We have a couple of collaborations and seven to eight songs in the pipeline. We hope to have those events in 2022 that we had originally planned for 2021. The pandemic affected us badly and we managed with the help of social media and virtual gigs; and we hope to bounce back to how we were, in 2022.