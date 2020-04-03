NCPA to stream music

The National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA), will showcase the best of events from its archives on YouTube to entertain art lovers, confined home during this lockdown period. The showcase will include exclusive videos, specially curated from NCPA’s extensive library. Starting from today, April 3, one can log on to NCPA's YouTube channel and watch performances across genres from the archives. The link is: http://www.youtube.com/TheNCPAMumbai1

“The NCPA is a repository of great artistic treasures. Our genre heads and the NCPA team have worked hard to put this together. As a cultural organisation, we felt this treasure must be shared in these difficult times in the safest way possible. The best of concerts, lecture-demonstrations and workshops presented at the NCPA can now be viewed online on our YouTube channel. We are grateful for the support that we have received from the artistes,” says K N Suntook, Chairman and SOI founder.

A list of top eight shows would be:

Friday, April 3, 6 p.m.: Symphony Orchestra of India Music

April 4, 6 p.m.: The Manganiyar Seduction by Mr. Roysten Abel

April 5, 6 p.m.: Dance performance by Mallika Sarabhai

April 5, 8 p.m.: Music performance by Mandy Gaines Quartet

April 6, 6 p.m.: Symphony Orchestra of India Music

April 7, 6 p.m.: Part of heart - A musical evening by Hemant Chavan

April 8, 6 p.m.: Nrityagram dance

April 9, 6 p.m.: The Clifford brown legacy band music