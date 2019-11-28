NCPA golden jubilee fest

It will be an extended cultural weekend for Mumbai art aficionados. Celebrating 50 years in the service of art, NCPA will showcase ‘ADD ART’ festival from today (Nov. 29) to December 1.

“For the past six months, we have been at it. Sometimes doubting whether we have taken more than we can handle,” says Khushroo N. Suntook, chairman, NCPA.

A committed team and programme heads have been coordinating with the artistes for the golden jubilee line-up.

The Symphony Orchestra of India, led by Marat Bisengaliev and Zane Dalal, held on November 28, set the tone for the festival.

Who’s who

Programmes by Mallika Sarabhai, Astad Deboo, Zakir Khan and Amit Tandon are on the cards for the first day besides the India première of the 10-time Grammy award winner and six time Billboard award winner, Arturo Sandoval. “Though our niche audience are a serious bunch, not prone to humour, we have included Stand-up Comedy,” remarks Suntook.

Day two will commence with performances by the Students of the NCPA – SOI Music Academy and Indian Music followed by JAM session with Arturo Sandoval featuring musicians from across the country; Reading Performance in Marathi; Spoken Word by Kommune, etc.

Unique act by Igudesman and Joo called ‘A little Nightmare Music’ will combine comedy and music. Roysten Abel’s ‘The Manganiyar Seduction’, the internationally acclaimed audio-visual spectacle, will bring together nearly 40 talented musicians, in a magical setting.

The finale on December 1 will be a Morn to Dusk schedule that includes Hindustani Vocal by Rashid Khan; tribute to Ustad Alla Rakha by his students, son Zakir Hussain, Kala Ramnath, Shikhar Naad Qureshi; Jugalbandi featuring Pt. Shiv Kumar Sharma and Pt. Hariprasad Chaurasia; Kathak by Aditi Mangaldas; Odissi by Nrityagram; Bharatanatyam by Malavika Sarukkai followed by a dance and poetry performance by Alarmel Valli and Arundhathi Subramaniam. Maestros of dance and music Birju Maharaj and Ajoy Chakrabarty will share stage in the concluding segment.

The festival will also host various workshops, lec-dems and screenings in various languages. The audience can also enjoy a delicious culinary spread.

“It has been a long and exciting journey for everyone who has been associated with us. The 50th year will serve as a direction for us to grow and be an integral part of the cultural life of not only Mumbai, but the whole nation,” said Suntook.