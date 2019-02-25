NCPA at 50: still creating, nurturing and serving arts

The iconic National Centre for the Performing Arts, celebrating its golden jubilee, is a living example of how vision, imagination and perseverance of one man — the late Jamshed J Bhabha with support from the late Tata group patriarch J.R.D Tata — can create, nurture, and serve the arts, artists and art-lovers and feed the soul of an otherwise commercial megapolis.

On December 29, 2018 the great artist den entered its golden jubilee year.

From a humble beginning on a rented property on the Bhulabhai Desai Road in south Bombay and inaugurated by the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on December 29, 1969, the NCPA today houses five world-class theatres — the Tata, Jamshed Bhabha, Experimental, Little Theatre and the Godrej.

The NCPA was registered as a public trust in June 1966 as the National Institute of the Performing Arts.

The current name was adopted in November 1967 and the first performance staged on December 29, 1969 on the rented premise, courtesy of the late Madhuri Desai, the trustee of the Bhulabhai and Dhirajl Desai Memorial Trust.

As part of the golden jubilee celebrations, the centre is getting a ₹50-crore renovation and upgrade, with ₹30 crore worth of modern sound, lighting and seating arrangements.

Work on the sprawling complex, an eight-acre land parcel facing the Arabian Sea on the southern tip of Nariman Point, started in 1973 in stages after Bhabha and Tata convinced BMC officials about their readiness to build the complex on land that was being reclaimed from the sea.

“Work on the new complex wouldn’t have been possible but for the ₹40 lakh seed money from the Dorabji Tata Trust, with which we paid the BMC for the land,” recalls NCPA chairman Khushroo N. Suntook, who has been working for the centre for a salary of ₹1 since 2000.

When asked about what drives him to work he said, “I am only creating what Bhabha envisioned, and taking his legacy forward.”

“Bhabha willed everything he had to the NCPA — from modern paintings, silver artifacts and furniture, to his sea-facing art deco bungalow on Malabar Hill, Mehrangir, which was auctioned recently for ₹372 crore to Godrej after a long legal battle.

“We are living today on the remit that Bhabha provided. We’ve spent a large amount on modernisation, and improved the sound, lighting and seating arrangements,” Mr. Suntook said.

Mr. Suntook is happy to claim credit for founding the Symphony Orchestra of India (SOI) along with violin virtuoso Marat Bisengaliev in August 2006, the largest orchestra in Asia, and achieve this when the founder was around. Mr. Bisengaliev serves as the orchestra’s music director. Mr. Suntook describes the orchestra as “my and Bhabha’s passion.”

“Bhabha didn’t want this place to become a venue for hire. He wanted us to curate our own cultural genres to a high standard. He ensured that he curated a list of the best performers,” he said.

The first advisory board was full of renowned personalities like musician Yehudi Menuhin, film maestro Satyajit Ray, noted playwright P.L. Deshpande, music director Karl Bhm and sitarist Vilayat Khan among others, Mr. Santook said.

“No arts centre in the world makes money. After all, that is not their objective,” is how the 84-year-old, himself a Western classical music aficionado, puts it when asked if the centre, for long in dire financial straits, is profitable now.

“But today we are on better footing, thanks to the sumptuous gift of the Mehrangir a few years ago. Today we can with respect approach anybody for support and are getting it as we need not beg now,” he said.

The first performance at the NCPA complex was held in May 1975 at the Little Theatre, the first property, and in October 1980 Indira Gandhi launched the Tata Theatre. The present Jamshed Bhabha Theatre was inaugurated in November 1999, but was gutted in a massive fire.

From humble beginnings: (Clockwise from top) Inaugurated in 1969, the NCPA today houses five world-class theatres — the Tata, Jamshed Bhabha, Experimental, Little Theatre and the Godrej; Maestro Zubin Mehta, the conductor of Israel Philharmonic Orchestra during rehersals. NCPA website

In May last year, for Bhabha’s 11th death anniversary, the NCPA inaugurated an exhibition of archival photographs that trace the milestones in Bhabha’s journey, first as an executive with the Tata group, his marriage to Betty Irene and the eventual founding of the NCPA with J.R.D Tata.

The exhibition, ‘Dr. Jamshed Bhabha Remembered’, is housed in the foyer of the theatre now.

Bhabha brought Mr. Suntook, who just wanted to lead a retired life after decades of service at the Tatas, to the NCPA in 2000 as vice-chairman, and following the demise of Bhabha at the age 93 on May 30, 2007, he took over as chairman in 2008.

Bhabha had not wanted his mortal remains to be cremated. Recalling his last moments, Mr. Suntook said, “Bhabha’s parting words to me were, ‘N-C-P-A.’ The institution was everything to him, and he was entrusting us with its care.”

“Four hours later, our people were scattering his ashes over the plants in the NCPA complex. There was no funeral, nor any condolence visits. The staff was back to work. And that was Jamshed Bhabha,” siad Mr. Suntook, who was one of his closest associates.

Mr. Suntook dismissed the criticism that the centre is promoting more of western music and that the cost of hiring an NCPA theatre was high.

“We have divided our programme into four genres — Indian music, Western music, dance, and theatre. And of the around 800 shows a year, only around 14% are western. If that is too much, I don’t buy that argument,” he said.

Suntook is bullish about theatre. “We will soon be finalising a tie-up with the National Theatre of London. We are also planning two big shows in the coming months in London and New York,” he said.