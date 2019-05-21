Hyderabad’s galli boys: Nawab Gang

There used to be three people in Nawab Gang. Now there are 13.

Not an unusual story, on the surface. After all, most music groups grow organically. However, this is not a regular band. Nor is it a music group performing at clubs, or taking over jamming spaces. To catch these performers live, you need to hit the road, literally.

Nawab Gang released their latest video ‘Flirt with Hyderabad’ last week where they energetically portrayed bhaichara (brotherhood), as well as the unique features of Hyderabad. Predictably, it begins at Charminar. “The energy and emotion that come out of the place are unmatched,” says A Pramod Seshi Roy, explaining why they chose to set their video in Old City.

Fans who have been tracking the musical journey of this multilingual hip hop group, know that in order to catch them in action, you need to be at BS Makhta or Necklace road on weekends. “Yellow galli, or green galli, we will be in one them jamming live. Or at any of the parks at People plaza on Necklace Road,” says Pramod, who goes by the stage name, Asura.

Performing in the open, with basic acoustics — a music system for background beats and a boom box to amplify the sound — the boys aren’t really planning a stereotypical concert for passive audiences. “This all we carry when we are jamming on the streets. Our mix masters and music composers create the beats and music which is recorded and played when we are jamming. It’s versatile and easy to transport. We want to make people aware of hip hop culture. Especially the young children who hang out in the area; they are immensely talented and quick to grasp moves,” explains Pramod. He adds, “None of us owns a space that can accommodate us or our dance steps. That’s one reason why we prefer open spaces.”

They release original music and the group now include rappers, a beatboxer, lyricists, sound engineers and mix masters. They perform in English, Hindi, Telugu and Dakhini. The idea of the group originally emerged in 2015 when Pramod met Bharath, a beat producer and mix master. “Earlier it was just us, Pramod, Harsha Wardhan and me. Performing for ourselves not knowing what to do. Pramod had written his first song ‘Neeku Emkavali’ then,” says Bharath, who goes by the name Ricky B since he was a huge fan of Latin pop sensation Ricky Martin during his college years in Rajahmundry. His college friends used to call him Ricky Bharath.

Other members of the team include Middae Abhishay, Sumanth Kondam, Feroz Israel, Moiz Shujaee, Chaitanya Asahel Jaanu, BS Raaga, Abhijith V, Haroon, Swaraag, Dikshith Bandari and Jayesh.

Nawab Gang belongs to a fast-growing independent musical fraternity that is making its presence felt through performances in movies, talent shows and videos on YouTube. Hip Hop artistes like Divine, Naezy, Khasi Homeland, Mumbai’s finest are already a huge rage with desi hip hop fans. Nawab Gang sees its music and performances as beyond film, classical, and folk tradition music.

However, they did find the Bollywood film Gully Boy relatable; it would be encouraging “to have mentors and musical competitions that will aid us in spreading our music,” says Pramod. He adds, “Our Telugu rappers are unparalleled; they sing and write their own lyrics and all that they bring out through their music is no different from what we face in our day-to-day lives. We also follow the actual hip hop groove and beat and take care of the diction.”

The group uses music to detach their minds from everyday struggles, their themes tackle everything from exam stress to heartache. “Mutant, who is differently-abled, is perhaps the most positive of us all. He feels his music stems from the fact that he is different. He says that God made up for his disability with his extraordinary ability to rap,” smiles Pramod.

Pramod released his first song in 2017 but didn’t receive the response he’d hoped for. A qualified civil engineer, Pramod was a hip hop dancer before he took to rapping. “I grew up listening to 90s hip hop legends like 50 Cent, Ice cube and Tupac. I had the moves and was also doing my own music. So someone suggested that if I rap in my mother tongue I will be able to emote well. So I worked on my diction and started rapping in Telugu,” says Pramod. They say their team has performers who meet all the hip hop requirements — B-boying, MCing, Graffiti, DJing and Beatboxing; “We also have a BMX performer who does bicycle stunts,” adds Bharath.

Nawab Gang, like other new age rappers, looks up to “Ram K, the OG of Telugu rap and Lil Gunda of Death Rap who popularised hip hop in the city before us,” adds Pramod.