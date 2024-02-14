Nakul Abhyankar on AI’s impact in music, working with AR Rahman, Kannada cinema, and more

February 14, 2024 01:31 pm | Updated 01:31 pm IST

Nakul Abhyankar’s latest film as a composer, Juni, released on February 9. As an upcoming composer, every release excites him. But Juni is close to his heart. He feels it is a story that deserves to reach as many people as possible. The Kannada film by Vaibhav Mahadev depicts the journey of a person with Dissociative Identity Disorder, a mental health condition in which someone has multiple distinct identities. Nakul believes it can foster empathy and acceptance of people with mental health issues.

“The film navigates through sweet moments intertwined with the difficulties of living with multiple personalities,” he says, “From a musical perspective, capturing Juni’s mind space with its different personalities was challenging.”

Despite the challenges it throws, Nakul prefers such films — intimate, profound, and screenplay-driven dramas — to commercial potboilers. He says his other upcoming films, like Bisi Bisi Icecream and Chakri, also have exciting storylines.

“I prioritise authenticity in my music, avoiding trends and focusing on storytelling. Collaboration with directors allows me to infuse my ideas into the film’s narrative, ensuring that the music enhances the storytelling experience. I resist adding unnecessary elements solely for promotion, respecting the audience’s time and immersion in the story. The impact of music is subconscious yet profound, influencing the audience’s emotional response. I want the audience to leave the theatre feeling good, not with a headache,” he says.

Though hailing from Karnataka and singing and composing for Kannada films, Nakul does not want to be labelled a ‘Kannada singer/composer’. Nine potential releases are under his name this year, including a Hindi film. He has already sung in seven different languages. He has worked with AR Rahman in several languages. He also wants to compose for Tamil and Telugu films soon.

“This was my childhood dream, and I am starting to realise it,” says Nakul.

What was he up to?

Nakul’s life has been steeped in music since childhood. Thanks to a singer brother and music-loving relatives, he grew up in a household filled with melodies and harmonies. During his engineering days, he found his voice through singing competitions. Winning the Kannada Sa Ri Ga Ma Pa and a top-nine finish in the national Hindi Sa Ri Ga Ma Pa competition fueled his aspirations to become a singer and composer, inspired by icons like AR Rahman and Shankar Mahadevan.

Like his brother, he, too, was wary of pursuing music professionally. So, he joined Bosch. “But the calling to do music was always there,” he says. Following his heart, he took a leap of faith, quitting his job to immerse himself in studying music formally at AR Rahman’s KM Music Conservatory.

“Formal training can give composers a strong foundation, independence, and confidence in their craft. My education in music has empowered me to venture into various aspects of music production, from composing to programming and mixing/mastering,” he says.

The learning curve may be steeper for those entering the industry without formal training, especially amidst the demands of a professional career. Prioritising learning before diving into the industry ensures a smoother transition. “But it’s not a prerequisite for composing. What truly matters is connecting with the characters and conveying emotions through 12 notes.”

KM Music Conservatory did not just give him a formal education in music; it opened an avenue to an experiential education from his childhood idol, AR Rahman. From 2016 till date, he has worked with Rahman on several big films, including Sarkar, Ponniyin Selvan, and Cobra.

Nakul pauses to gather words, trying to describe the experience of working with the maestro. “I’ll tell you what I learnt from him: honesty, hunger for knowledge, dedication, and a no-compromise attitude. These might sound like a cliché, but everyone — your parents, teacher, boss, etc. talks about it. But I see these qualities being implemented every day in his studio,” he says, “Seeing him work, you realise this — whatever happens, even if you see a small ray of light that can help your vision come true, you do it, no matter how difficult.”

The future of music

Nakul’s recent collaboration with Rahman is more interesting than usual. He worked on a song, ‘Thimiri Yezhuda’, for the Tamil film Lal Salaam, which features Rajinikanth. Rahman has used AI-generated voices of the late singers Bamba Bakya and Shahul Hameed.

The experience for Nakul was surreal. “Despite our friend’s (Bamba) absence, his voice lives on in the song in a lifelike manner. It’s incredibly moving to hear his voice, knowing he didn’t sing it before passing. The fact that the song became a hit and earned royalties is a bittersweet comfort. The royalties will benefit Bamba’s family, providing them with some income. It’s heartening to see his talent continue to touch people’s lives even after he’s gone.”

According to him, the process of generating Bamba’s was straightforward. “You need to provide the AI with substantial audio data, typically an hour-long recording of Bamba’s or any desired voice. During this training period, the AI learns the nuances of pronunciation, inflexion, and other subtle details of the voice. Once the AI has been trained, it can perform various tasks, whether singing a song or any other function.”

The ability to recreate and manipulate vocals with near-perfect accuracy presents tantalising possibilities, from resurrecting the voices of legends to crafting virtual collaborations. Imagine an AI-powered Lata Mangeshkar singing tunes with profane lyrics, raising questions of consent, artistic integrity, and potential exploitation.

“It’s essential to prevent the misuse of AI technology, as it’s becoming increasingly easy for individuals to manipulate voices and create content without accountability. We need global and local regulatory bodies to establish clear policies that govern the ethical use of AI. The potential for abuse is significant without proper regulations,” says Nakul.

However, because of this latest technological phenomenon, he is not too scared of his and his peers’ future.

“Throughout history, there have been shifts in musical trends and technological advancements, from smaller orchestras to grand symphonies and analogue to digital recording methods. Each transition has sparked concerns about job security for musicians, yet innovation has prevailed. Digitisation in the 1990s, for example, didn’t render musicians obsolete; it empowered composers to explore new ideas and collaborate more effectively with live musicians,” says Nakul.