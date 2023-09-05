“My songs come from a place of both darkness and hope”

September 05, 2023 09:20 am | Updated 09:20 am IST

Shilpa Ananth’s 2022 music video, The Search, starts dramatically. The singer, swathed in an impossibly long red robe stands in the middle of a bleak, arid landscape, gazing into the distance, the folds of her mantle undulating across tawny sand. Then she begins to sing, the lyrics of her song as raw as the landscape in which it unfurls, infused with the existential angst and identity crisis that Shilpa was herself going through when she wrote the song. “It was such a weird turn of events that became my life,” recalls the UAE-based vocalist, songwriter and performing artist, who recently performed in Bengaluru.

Currently working on her next album, Reproduction, slotted to release later this month, Shilpa talks about the events that led to the creation of the song. In January 2020, she had just released her song Align, a ruminative, introspective number that ponders on the dissonance between an artist’s performative and authentic self. She was also touring India, around then, and was on an artist’s high, recalls the 33-year-old. “I thought 2020 was going to be my year, that it was all coming together,” she recalls, with a laugh.

On her way back from her Indian tour, she visited her parents, who live in Dubai. Then COVID-19 happened, and it all changed. “I had booked a flight out to Brooklyn, but I never got on that flight,” says Shilpa, recalling how by March 15th the world started going into lockdown, and she found herself stuck inside her childhood home, unable to return to New York. “My friends went to my place in New York and emptied my apartment. I had to say goodbye to my home of five years from the other side of the world.”

It was a difficult transition, but it helped her create more music. “I was questioning my self-worth, my life’s purpose,” she says, recalling that she often felt suffocated and alone during that time. But it also gave her the time to introspect — something that the New York hustle culture had not permitted — and she started writing more songs, many of which will be part of her new album.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Music was the only way I could stay sane,” says Shilpa, who initially recorded using The Search on iPhone voice memos. “I had no access to recording studios, and all my professional mics and home studio setup were back in the US, so I decided to risk it and experiment,” she says of the song that captures her battle with grief triggered by isolation, loss and unprecedented changes during this period. “There’s no question that creating The Search literally saved my life.”

Always a singer

Music has always been a part of Shilpa’s daily fabric, says the singer, who started formally studying it at the tender age of three. “My parents heard me standing in the corner and singing this very complicated Tamil song,” she remembers. So, they decided to send her for Carnatic music lessons immediately. “That was my first introduction to music,” says the vocalist, who grew up in Dubai.

By her teens, she started getting into more western music “rock, pop, R&B and jazz,” says Shilpa, who was especially influenced by Ella Fitzgerald, Nina Simone and Norah Jones, women who made her feel that “there may be a space for me with my voice.” Indian music, she adds, was starting to make her feel a little alienated as female vocalists with a high register voice were seen as more talented. “Listening to those voices helped me understand that there is a place for an alto voice as well and that talent doesn’t mean one thing,” says Shilpa, whose multilingual songs are a melange of Carnatic, soul, jazz, pop and electronic.

In 2007, she moved to Bengaluru to study media and psychology at Mount Carmel College (MCC). She soon became an active part of the college’s music scene, taking her voice to clubs and competitions, making the decision to go full-time into it, an obvious one. “I could see music had a space for me,” she says. “It wasn’t much of a leap to decide that this was what I was going to do,” says Shilpa, who auditioned and got into the Berklee College of Music in Boston, after graduating from MCC.

The decision to study music formally in America changed everything for her, she says, offering her a depth of understanding of music that she had not had before. “It also introduced me to an incredible community and wonderful opportunities,” she says, adding that formally studying music helped her find her authentic voice and discover what she wanted to say through it. “It was a place for me to grow and finally belong,” says Shilpa.

By 2013, around the time she was graduating, she started writing her own songs, creating something that “is a mix of all these cultures that I am part of,” says Shilpa.

Making her mark

“Music hasn’t let me go, so I haven’t let it go either,“ says Shilpa, pointing out that being an indie artist continues to come with its fair share of setbacks, disappointments and challenges.

Her five-year-old-long stint in New York, where she moved after graduation, for instance, saw her holding down multiple jobs — nine at one point — just to make ends meet. “New York was the hardest teacher,” she says, admitting that her time there made her doubt herself many times. “No matter what I did, it was never enough.”

It also pushed her work ethic, and her level of professionalism, helping her find her voice as an artist, believes Shilpa, who went on to release her first album Indian Soul in 2016. “It taught me perseverance. I realised that I could be anyone I wanted in that city,” she says. “I grew so much from those experiences.”

While she is grateful for it, leaving New York and returning to Dubai proved to be a blessing in disguise in many ways. For starters, it led to a steady job — she has been teaching at her alma mater, Berklee’s Abu Dhabi campus since 2021. “The quality of life is better, and you can save more. This allows me to fund my music,” says Shilpa, adding that it also helps that she is closer to her parents and to India, making it easier to go on tours there.

And as always, everything that transpires in Shilpa’s life, as in the case of The Search, inevitably finds its way into her art. “Every song I write comes from something that has happened,” she says, admitting that she considers the process of creating music therapeutic. “My songs often come from a place of darkness, but they also come from a place of hope,” she says, adding that her music offers her understanding and purpose. “It is all connected.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT