Musicians from India and UK forage friendship through melody in Chennai

March 02, 2023 01:23 pm | Updated 01:23 pm IST

KM Music Conservatory is collaborating with British Council to organise a ‘Concert for Friendship’, bringing together the works of artists like Beethovan and M. S. Subbulakshmi, celebrating shared cultural heritage. The event set to take place at Sir Mutha Venkatasubba Rao Concert Hall on March 4, will see 100 young performers from Scotland and India playing under one roof.

The Friendship concert is being organized to build better relationships through the realms of music. It hopes to celebrate the friendship between the countries and mark India’s 75th year of independence. The evening filled with musical charm will have performers from AR Rahman Foundation’s Sunshine Orchestra, Sistema Scotland’s Big Noise, and KM Music Conservatory all lining up to put out a melodious extravaganza.

A multi-cultural treat, this concert will have Scottish, Tamil, Naga folk songs, Indian classical music, and Western Classical music for the listeners to indulge in. A specially curated performance by the Soprano player Divya Iyer and the world premiere of Malabar, a piece composed, and performed by guitarist Matt Bacon is on the cards for the evening. An extensive line up of the choir from the Tamil Nadu University of Music and Fine Arts will also be performing at the event.

“We are beyond elated to incorporate the young musical maestros from UK and India altogether, and music as a transformative experience will pave the way for them to explore friendship, promote interaction, and build cultural connections,” says Adam J. Greig, Artistic Director of KM Music Conservatory.

Tickets are priced at ₹499, ₹350 and ₹250.

@Sir Mutha Venkatasubba Rao Concert Hall, 7, Shenstone Park, # 13, 1, Harrington Rd, Chetpet, Chennai- Saturday, 4 March, 2023, 7.30 pm.

Log onto https://www.britishcouncil.in/events/concert-friendship for more details.