Musicians around the world are going live, online

Global citizen

This one has pulled out all the stops, and we are more than a little starstruck by the scale of it. Their ‘Together At Home’ Instagram live series has already pulled in the likes of Pop’s blue-eyed duo Camilla Cabello and Shawn Mendes (performing together), Irish singing-songwriting hearththrob Hozier, and US-based rapper Common performing live from their drawing rooms and front yards for half an hour.

It isn’t strictly indie, but it’s definitely a rare treat, and no excuse is too small for a shotout to this group that has been pooling in news, resources and morale not only for the current pandemic, but also for a number of international humanitarian issues.

Check Instagram handle @glblctzn

Ali Sethi

The Pakistani singer and author has large fan following, for very obvious reasons. His Instagram followers are no strangers to his livestreams, since he has done impromptu ghazal jams on IGTV before. Ali is now making it a point to go live every morning, not only to treat the online community to his well-trained voice but also to discuss the histories and origins of music in our subcontinent, and its links with the musical traditions of Central Asia. At least, that’s what he did on Friday, singing snippets of favourite old classics of different countries and explaining them in instalments, taking care to break down the technicalities. Who knows what he’ll have in store for you tomorrow?

Check Instagram handle @alisethiofficial

Jef Martens

The Belgian record producer, DJ and musicians has a more nice following than the ones mentioned above, but there is no denying his talent or expertise. Especially on the piano, which is exactly what he demonstrates to soothing perfection on his Instagram live.

You can catch him live by keeping tabs on his account, or you could just tap on to the latest session from his IGTV list, and let the intricate, melodious calmness wash over you during your daily work-from-home, like yours truly is doing as she writes this.

Check Instagram handle @jefmartens

House of T

Closer home, Chennai-based indie music coordinator House of T is roping in musicians from Chennai, Bengaluru and other cities for a ‘Corona House Party’ every three days. These aren’t all live sessions; videos may be recorded by the artist, or created by Chennai-based Offstage, and then streamed on IGTV. So far, Bengaluru-based Abhi Tambe has regaled us with his mellow guitar strums, and Chennai’s own loop artiste Troydon Netto has gone live from home. Up next will be Abhijeeth Dubey, at 9 pm as usual.

Check Instagram handle @HouseofT

We would love to know how you are keeping busy at home. Tell us who you’re catching live online, at metro@thehindu.co.in