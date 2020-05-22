Music

Musician Shyamala Bhave no more

Classical vocalist Shyamala Bhave

Classical vocalist Shyamala Bhave  

Well known classical musician Shyamala G Bhave passed away at Bengaluru on Friday morning. She was 79.

Bhave performed mostly in Hindustani style, but was also proficient in Carnatic music. This had earned her the title ‘Ubhayagana vidushi’.

Born in 1941 in Bengaluru, she was one of the early practitioners of Hindustani style in the city and also taught hundreds of students.

She was the recipient of several awards, including the Karnataka Rajyotsava Award.

