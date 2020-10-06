Chennai musician Praveen Sparsh recommends percussion-heavy tracks for your lockdown playlist

For this week’s playlist, Chennai-based multi-percussionist Praveen Sparsh rolls out his go-to percussive tracks, from Indian Classical rhythm to some Richard Bona magic

Ta Dhom by Viveick Rajagopalan feat. Swadesi

Indian Classical rhythm is absolutely breathtaking by itself. The Ta Dhom Project moves it outside its conventional domain in this single, and magic is created. This project is sheer brilliance combining rap and konnakol.

Te Misea (A Scream To Save The Planet) by Richard Bona

A delightful tune with graceful scale shifts embedded on a beautiful 6/8 time signature. Being a percussionist, I’ve always wondered how Richard Bona felt and experienced different rhythms. His compositions take you on a special emotional journey.

The Way Up: Opening and Part one by Pat Metheny Group

Thirty-one minutes of intense jazz music indulgence. You can either just close your eyes and be transported to another world or grab your sheets to decode the chords and cross rhythms. This piece has something for everyone who wants to sink into a deep listening experience.

Mind Ecology by Shakti

This piece makes you truly believe that the guitar, violin, ghatam, tabla and the moharsing belong to the same genre of music. This is the definition of free genre-transcending music.

Almoraima by Paco de Lucía

If you want to be stunned by the percussive possibilities of a guitar, this track can be a great starting point. Flamenco music, as such, has complex rhythms, but Paco de Lucía was a very special artiste who did superhuman things with the guitar.

