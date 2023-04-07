ADVERTISEMENT

Musician Bombay Jayashri recovering well

April 07, 2023 09:30 am | Updated 09:32 am IST - CHENNAI

“Jayashri is doing much better. The doctors and staff are pleased with her steady progress,” her family posted on social media

The Hindu Bureau

File picture of Carnatic vocalist Bombay Jayashri | Photo Credit: R. Ashok

Carnatic musician and Sangita Kalanidhi designate Bombay Jayashri has been recovering well and her health has been showing steady progress.

Through her social media account, her family posted on Friday: “Jayashri is doing much better. The doctors and staff are pleased with her steady progress. We thank them for their steadfast support and professionalism.”

The family also thanked everyone for respecting their privacy and for the prayers and wishes.

In the last week of March, when she was on a tour in the United Kingdom, Ms. Ramnath had an aneurysm and had to undergo a surgical procedure for the same. 

