Musical notes by Nirali Kartik in lockdown times

Online streaming provides a way of relaxing and also gives us something to look forward to during life in the lockdown, feels Nirali Kartik, a Hindustani classical vocalist, who is currently practising new ragas like Shahana Kanada and Bilaskhani Todi at her home in Mumbai.

“Though the experience of a live concert can never be replaced by online streaming, the good thing about it is that the audience can still listen to their favourite artists from within the comfort of their homes,” she says.

However, the challenge is to offer the best possible sound and video quality. “And that too with limited equipment. But the artistes are trying their best to provide a wholesome musical experience.”

During the lockdown, Nirali is using Skype to receive online sessions from her Guru Pandit Sanjeev Abhyankar.

Excerpts from an interview:

As a performer what are the challenges you have faced during the lockdown?

In the olden days, artistes did chilla (the spiritual practice of penance in Sufism that extended to 40 days). They went within themselves to reflect on the learnings and also to refine their art. This was done by confining themselves in a room for days together. The lockdown is like a compulsory chilla.

Are there any new music genres you have discovered during the lockdown?

This has been a time of creating new songs and practising new ragas. I have a fusion band Maati Baani, and we released a song, Karpur Gauram where we have re-imagined an ancient Sanskrit chant, with upto 17 different musicians from nine countries. The song has gone viral over the internet.

With online musical events being free in India, when and how can we think of making them a viable commercial proposition in India?

Now that the Coronavirus seems here to stay, the artistes should charge a fee from organisers. Corporates can also invite performers into their online meetings or sessions to perform. Not only will the meetings be livened up, but it can also help musicians.

The feedback is different in a hall and online. Can you tell us a little about this.

It's different but you can always get an overall picture of what the general feedback is, irrespective of the platform. If something has touched the audience, it gets its way across.

What can the Government do to ensure that artistes have work and payment?

The livelihood of musicians is impacted in the current scenario. The Government should reach out to artistes directly. It can also get corporates to help under their CSR programmes. There are a lot of artistes whose livelihood depends only on live concerts. Since these have stopped, artistes are wondering what can they do. The Government, NGOs and artistes have to come together to find a concrete solution.

Nirali Kartik will perform on the HCL Concerts Baithak platform on May 25 which will be live-streamed on Facebook.com/HCLConcerts at 7 p.m.