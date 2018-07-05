Musical homage to Bhadrachala Ramadasa

The Music Academy featured a group presentation of Bhadrachala Ramadasa kritis at the Kasturi Srinivasan Hall by five students of vidwan C.R. Vaidyanathan, a senior disciple of vidwan P.S. Narayanaswami. The concert was structured to include manodharma elements apportioned among the vocalists who jointly rendered the kritis and alternated during kalpanaswaras. Their accompanists were Sayee Rakshith (violin) and Tippirajapuram Hari (mridangam).

After a brief introduction about the vaggeyakara, the concert began with ‘Nannubrovamani Cheppave’ (Kalyani) wherein the composer beseeches Sita to put forward his case to Rama, the vocalists moved on to ‘Dasaratha Rama Govinda’ (Mukhari) after a compact raga sketch by Bharathi S.

A detailed Pantuvarali, prayogas outlined with sharpness and clarity was sung by Subasri N. The appeal of ‘Ennaganu Rama Bhajana’ was emphasised in the moving sangathis at the line ‘Rama Rama.’ Rounded off with kalpanaswaras, this piece established kutcheri atmosphere.

Enjoyable sangatis

Sturdy pidis and an extended sojourn at the tara sthayi shadja helped Shivani L. establish swaroopa in the Khambodi delineation. ‘Emaiyya Rama’ with its lovely array of sangatis, made its presence felt. Thodi alapana was a shared venture. Supriya whose voice carried both melody and bhava established mood at the panchama suite. Aishwarya took over at the tara sthayi, with brigas and varja prayogas at the shadja and rishabha. ‘Rama Daiva Sikhamani’ had a graceful sangati line-up, niraval and swaras with sparkling poruttams. ‘Nanda Balam’ tuned in Bhujangini raga by late vidwan T.M. Thyagarajan was a haunting melody followed by the popular mangalam ‘Ramachandraya Janaka’ (Kurinji). While the sangathis of each kriti bore the stamp of C.R. Vaidyanathan and his guru PSN, the students did their guru proud with their dedication and coordination.

Sayee Rakshith’s instinct for finer nuances was evident in his sensitive raga essays. With chiselled sollus, Hari’s firm touch lent azhuttham and clarity to the thani.