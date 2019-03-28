Musical for a cause

Kiara Heartsong will present its annual gospel fund-raiser event in Bengaluru. This time, the proceeds of the show will go towards needy cancer patients of St Johns Hospital. “Last year, we started by supporting just one lady, who was suffering from cancer. This year, we decided to work with the hospital and cater to their poorest patients. The hospitals also believes in supporting poor patients. Cancer is an expensive disease to treat. Some medicines are so expensive that those below the poverty line cannot even think of such treatments. So, we decided to organise this fund raiser event for their benefit,” explains Wendy M Dickson, who adds they have been working closely with the hospital and look forward to more such collaborations in the future.

Wendy and her foundation, Kiara Heartsong, will present The Witness, a “world famous Easter musical, originally by Jimmy and Carol Owens. The Witness tells the story of Jesus Christ’s life, death and resurrection, from the point of view of his disciples, led by Simon Peter,” she explains.

With original music and lyrics by Jimmy and Owens, this musical has been re-scripted by Wendy and will be performed in choral harmony along with drama and dance by The Kiara Silver Chorale and Kiara Children’s Theatre Classes 2019.

Wendy has been passionate about music and theatre and adds that all her productions are “for charity”. Wendy has always been a part of music and theatre. She even conducted St Patrick’s Church choir and found it natural for her to start The Kiara Heartsong Academy in 2006. “This combines my love for theatre with music. Kiara Foundation is a culmination of my career in music and drama.”

Directed and conducted by Wendy, the musical will feature Arvind Kasthuri as Peter, Deepak Lazarus and Cyrus D’lima as Sons of Zebedee, Jonathan Ian Franco as Judas Iscariot, Samantha Peck-Ross as Virgin Mary and Tina Dickson Franco as Mary Magdalene.

The event will be held on March 29 at Alliance Francaise, at 5 pm and 7.30 pm. Tickets are available on Eventhigh.com and the outlets of Lusitania (Fraser Town, Richmond Towan and Patrick’s Complex opposite Decathlon).