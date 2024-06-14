Music retreat at Rishikesh

Retreats are gaining popularity in different fields of art. Apart from bridging the gap between art lovers and practitioners, they offer a space that nurtures creativity and freedom of expression.

Mukund Athavale’s Abhijat Music Forum has been conducting music retreats for the past eight years in various cities across the country. For each retreat, the forum invites well known artistes

This year, it has organised a three-day Residential Ragadari Sangeet Sammelan at Vanprastha Ashram (on the banks of the Ganga), in Rishikesh from June 20 to 22.

Around 25 well-known artistes such as Pt. Uday Bhawalkar, Suresh Talwalkar, Shruti Sadolikar, Ramdas Palsule, Padma Talwalkar, Manjiri Asanare, Shashwati Mandal, Vishwanath Kanhere, Yashaswi Sarpotdar and Yashwant Vaishnav will be participating in the retreat. They will perform, interact with listeners and discuss various aspects of Hindustani music.

For details and to register call 98922 46917/77386 74321.

