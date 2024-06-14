GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Music retreat at Rishikesh

Residential Ragadari Sangeet Sammelan will be held at Vanprastha Ashram from June 20 to 22.

Published - June 14, 2024 03:30 pm IST

Team Friday Review
Uday Bawalkar will be participating in the three-day retreat.

Uday Bawalkar will be participating in the three-day retreat. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Retreats are gaining popularity in different fields of art. Apart from bridging the gap between art lovers and practitioners, they offer a space that nurtures creativity and freedom of expression.

Mukund Athavale’s Abhijat Music Forum has been conducting music retreats for the past eight years in various cities across the country. For each retreat, the forum invites well known artistes

Shruti Sadolikar

Shruti Sadolikar | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Suresh Talwalkar

Suresh Talwalkar | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

This year, it has organised a three-day Residential Ragadari Sangeet Sammelan at Vanprastha Ashram (on the banks of the Ganga), in Rishikesh from June 20 to 22.

Around 25 well-known artistes such as Pt. Uday Bhawalkar, Suresh Talwalkar, Shruti Sadolikar, Ramdas Palsule, Padma Talwalkar, Manjiri Asanare, Shashwati Mandal, Vishwanath Kanhere, Yashaswi Sarpotdar and Yashwant Vaishnav will be participating in the retreat. They will perform, interact with listeners and discuss various aspects of Hindustani music.

For details and to register call 98922 46917/77386 74321.

Related Topics

Friday Review

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.