Music of the Diaspora Kid

It’s been almost a decade since Aditya Prakash graduated from California’s prestigious UCLA, the place where his first-ever ‘band,’ the Aditya Prakash Ensemble, came together, jamming over shared enthusiasm for Carnatic music and jazz, as well as other artistic systems.

The bond he has with his bandmates is a resilient one as they gear up to release their third album, ‘Diaspora Kid’, across all digital platforms on March 20.

“Diaspora Kid is about finding my roots in an ever-changing environment, filled with a diverse array of inspiration. From rhythmic Carnatic grooves over a brass band to an alternative rock Radiohead-inspired feel and so much more, this album is about moving through the melting pot of cultures I grew up with in Los Angeles through the lens of the Indian classical voice,” says Prakash.

While certain tracks on this album pay direct homage to composers such as Muthuswami Dikshitar with his composition ‘Ramakali’ in Rupaka talam, most of the nine tracks are inspired from a myriad of ragas, as well as differing jazz modes that Prakash has played with in his years studying Ethnomusicology.

“The songs in their entirety explore sounds of rock, jazz, hip hop, and Western folk through the Indian classical voice — my voice. This doesn’t necessarily mean that I set a raga and tala for them to make them ‘Indian.’ Instead, I try to give them the same vocal tonality, aesthetic, and power that I give different ragas,” he explains further.

Featuring 24 other musicians from across the globe, Prakash hopes the album reflects him at his very core.

“I am of the diaspora. I have experienced America and India — I have sounds from both worlds embedded in me, and this is my outlet for expressing it,” he smiles.

By definition and classification, he plays the role of Carnatic vocalist quite often, a role well-known to his Chennai-based audience. But the album and what it stands for seems to represent a crossover and merging of artistic worlds that more and more musicians are making nowadays, including many of Prakash’s own contemporaries.

“Yes, you could definitely say the lines are blurring more each day. Musicians are interested in experimenting with different sounds, instruments, and cultures because our world is getting smaller. We travel more and with that comes novel technology and, well, more world experience,” he says.

So what it is about an album that makes this whole process work together seamlessly?

“As an artiste making an album involves hearing the music unfold at every step of the way, which is the most enriching. From its ideation to the mixing and producing, every step is just one bit closer at getting to that initial vision you had in your head. It’s hard to sum it up, but let’s just say it’s exciting, frustrating, challenging, and rewarding, all at once,” he signs off.