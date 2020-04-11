Music for the locked-down soul: Some recommendations

#StarsInTheHouse

New York-based couple, music show host Seth Rudetsky and Broadway producer James Wesley, have been livestreaming celebrity performances twice a day for The Actors Fund, a charity that helps people in the entertainment industry tide over this long spell of cancelled performances. The series, titled #StarsInTheHouse, airs live for about an hour, and stars, among others, Tony-nominated actors, singer-songwriters and popular comedians streaming from their respective homes. Expect candid chat, music, and plenty of laughter at The Actors Fund YouTube channel.

House Concert India

There are seven chapters to House Concert India, and each one of them is organising online indie music gigs every weekend: from Nepal-based electronica duo Zeromile and US-based Indian slide guitar player Joel Veena to a contemporary Jazz performance by Mumbai-based pianist-composer Aman Mahajan. The first two were hosted by House Concert Delhi, and the latter by House Concert Bombay. The Chennai, Bengaluru, Goa, Pune and Guwahati teams also stream indie talents. The best way to keep track of it is through the Instagram handle @houseconcertindia.

Sofar Chennai

Sofar India, known for intimate gigs at quirky venues like car showrooms and dried-out swimming pools, is bringing music live to your phone screens everyday with its #SongsFromYourRoom series.

So far, Sofar Chennai has organised two live gigs with singer-songwriters: Mr Kev on April 4, and Aasha Sriram on April 12. Follow the hashtag on Instagram for gigs across multiple cities.

Comedy Sabha

An online initiative by Chennai-based Tanglish Comedy, as many as 63 editions of the show had taken place offline, before the lockdown, at Urban Desi House in Thoraipakkam. The 67th show happened on April 10 via Instagram Live. Performance slots are open to all on a first-come-first-served basis. The live shows begin at 7.30 pm every Friday on the Instagram handle @tanglishcomedy

