Music for a cause

It is an initiative blessed by the legendary singer S. P. Balasubrahmanyam, taken forward by the well-known vocalist pair, M.J. Shriram and Srilekha. The two have combined philanthropy with entertainment. Says Shriram: “It is a noble cause. Our target is to help the needy, who are working hard on the roads helping the public, during this crisis.”

Each listener is asked to contribute a minimum of Rs 50 a song. “We started it on Sunday, March 29, going live on Facebook to reach out to all the music lovers across the globe. So far, we have had a fantastic response from people across the globe amidst the lockdown — the musical doors were open for the music lovers. So far Rs. 57,000 has been pooled and we have a target of 1.25 lakhs by Monday,” explains Shriram.

The evening show on Thursday (April 2) evening found 247 people getting in touch, including art director Raajeevan, director Gautham Menon and a number of fellow playback singers. The viewership as of today (April 3) noon, is around 2.7 thousand, it is learnt. Shriram is elated that the concept has the blessings of SPB.

This evening, 7-9 p.m., the couple will regale the listeners. “Based on the response, we’ll continue our effort,” says Srilekha.