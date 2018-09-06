Display of virtuosity

The annual September Season organised by Rajalakshmi Fine Arts, Coimbatore, is a veritable treat for lovers of the fine arts. Besides featuring some of the best talents in music and dance, the organisation has been conferring titles on veteran musicians and dancers on the inaugural day. This year, it was the turn of theatre. Y. Gee. Mahendra, renowned dramatist, actor, singer, playwright and comedian, was conferred the title ‘Nataka Manimakutam’ at Sarojini Nataraj Auditorium, Coimbatore, the venue for the concerts.

Following the award function, his UAA (United Amateur Artists) troupe staged its popular play ‘Kaasaedhaan Kadavuladaa.’ Through situational comedy, timely punches and topical jokes, the play conveyed the message that excessive attachment to money will only lead to misery.

S. Sowmya’s concert the next day was characterised by majesty and depth. She began with the navaragamalika varnam ‘Valachi’ by Patnam Subramania Iyer and proceeded to present the delightful kriti by Ponniah Pillai, ‘Maayaatheetha Swaroopini.’ The leisurely niraval for the line, ‘Maayaamaalava Gowla Deshamuna’ was embellished with beautiful swara phrases. After a scintillating Hindolam, she sang Dikshitar’s ‘Neerajaakshi Kaamaakshi,’ which she said has been composed in Drupad style, at a slow tempo. This was briskly followed by Tyagaraja’s ‘Bantureethi,’ in Hamsanadham.

‘Vazhi Marithirukkudhae Malai Polae’ by Gopalakrishna Bharathi in Nattakurinji was moving and it was followed by ‘Parvathi Ninnu,’ in Kalgada by Syama Sastri. Her main song was ‘Chakkani Raja’ in Kharaharapriya (also known as Veda Bhu). After laying a firm foundation, she raised the edifice of the raga to its full form during the alapana. The niraval for ‘Kantiki Sundara’ and the swaras that followed were of a high standard. ‘Varugalamo Aiyaa’ in Manji was steeped in Karuna rasa and the Kavadichindhu ‘Bhoomi Mechidum’ was full of life. Young Vittal Rangan on the violin and Sumesh Narayanan on the mridangam rose to her expectation and were lauded by Somwya and the audience.

It was actually the slot for Sanjay Subrahmanyan, who could not perform that day due to an unexpected health problem. Sowmya graciously stepped in and did a great job of that.

Earlier that evening, Aditya Prakash, currently training under gurus P.S. Narayanaswamy and Palai C.K. Ramachandran, presented enjoyable music. ‘Birana Brova Idhi Manchi Samayamuraa’ in Kalyani and ‘Durusugaa Krupa Joochi’ in Saveri were rendered with elaborate alapanas, niravals and swaraprastharas.

‘Naada Tanum Anisham’ in Chittaranjani was meditative and ‘Taruni Jnaan’ in Dwijavanti was pleasantly languid. Talented Vittal Rangan (violin) and Sumesh Narayanan (mridangam) offered able support.

Kalyanapuram Aravind Soundararajan proved a worthy disciple of his guru T.N. Seshagopalan. With a recognisable resemblance to his guru’s style, his presentation showcased a blend of talent and sowkhya bhava. ‘Saarasaaksha Paripaalaya’ in Pantuvarali by Swati Tirunal and ‘Notru Suvarkam Pugugindra’ by Andal in Kalyani received elaborate treatment.

The ragamalika viruttam ‘Ponnaikkondu’ and the Surdas bhajan ‘Krishna Naama Rasana’ that followed were full of devotion. A sprightly thillana in Sindubhairavi brought the concert to a ringing finish. L. Ramakrishnan on the violin and Kodunthirapully Parameswaran on the mridangam gave excellent support.

Aruna Sairam’s special Gokulashtami concert with a brilliant team, comprising H.N. Bhaskar on the violin, J. Vaidhyanathan on the mridangam and S. Karthick on the ghatam turned each song a celebration, filling the hall with positive energy. Aruna began with Tyagaraja’s Pancharatnam in Arabhi –– ‘Sadhinchanae,’ which lists the enjoyable antics of Sri Krishna as well as his greatness, in a playful manner.

‘Gaana murthae’ in Ganamurthi, ‘Kalyanaraama’ in Hamsanadham and ‘Gopika Manoharam’ in Mohanam preceded ‘Chetasri Baalakrishnam Bhajarae’ in Dwijawanti by Muthuswami Dikshithar. After briefly narrating Druva’s episode from Srimad Bhagavatam, she sang the sloka that describes Narada’s preaching of the mantra, ‘Om Namo Bhagavatae Vaasudaevaya’ to the child. Aruna made the audience repeat the mantra, and then delivered the kriti that describes the beauty of the lord, who is adorned with a garland of tulasi and is reclining on the banyan leaf. Her main kriti was in Madhyamavati, ‘Aadaadhu Asangaathu Vaa Kannaa.’ Along with its charanam ‘Chinnanjiru Padangal,’ she included four more charanams from other kritis of Oothukkadu Venkata Kavi that describe the beauty of Little Krishna’s feet. There were many other songs in praise of Krishna, including the timeless favourite ‘Maadu Meikkum Kannae.’ Aruna Sairam made sure that those who attended the concert spent their time with Krishna and felt His presence in their hearts.