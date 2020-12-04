Music

Music beyond boundaries

Suchetha Satish  

Fifteen-year old Suchetha Satish has won the ‘100 Global Child Prodigy Award’ for her ‘Double World Records’ achieved for singing in most languages during a concert and for the longest live singing by a child, which were adjudicated by The World Record Academy, based in Miami, U.S. The Dubai-based Suchetha can sing in 130 languages. She recently launched her third Arabic album ‘Fi Hub Al Emarat,’ for the National Day of UAE. Suchetha has been trained in both Carnatic and Hindustani music. The GCP award is an initiative to provide children a platform to showcase their talents.

