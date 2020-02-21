Music between two cultures

Prof. Ned McGowan of HKU University of The Arts Utrecht, Netherlands, presented a lecdem at the golden jubilee celebrations of the Ganakala Parishath. It was titled, Bridges between Carnatic and European Classical Music.

Prof. Ned McGowan is an American composer and flautist based in Amsterdam. He holds degrees in composition from the Royal Conservatory Den Haag and in Flute from Cleveland Institute of Music and the San Francisco Conservatory of Music. He is a composer, teacher, flautist, improviser and curator. His specialty is the contrabass flute.

Carnatic music is a huge influence on Prof. Ned. Over the past decade he has collaborated and performed regularly in India and Europe with many renowned musicians. His works exploring Indian forms from a European perspective include Chamundi Hill, for flute and harp, Alap for voice and ensemble, Stone Soup for Jazz ensemble, and Three Amsterdam Scenes for voice, viola and keyboards.

Prof. McGowan began his lec-dem by saying “Carnatic music is really very special to my heart. My first experience of hearing Carnatic music was through the late singer Jahnavi Jayaprakash 21 years ago when she came to Amsterdam. When I heard her I was so enamoured by the music that I became very keen to learn it. In the past 20 years I have visited the Mysore region about 25 times. I collaborate and perform regularly with Mysore Manjunath, Suma Sudhindra, Anoor Ananthkrishna Sharma, B.C. Manjunath and others. I studied the basics of Carnatic flute with guru M.K. Pranesh. I have had the good fortune to consult T. S. Satyavathi, which proved to be very meaningful for me.

“I will present two pieces which are western/European pieces, and although they sound like new music when I play them in Europe, I am using Carnatic elements in the pieces which should allow them to be more easily accepted here.”

Prof. McGowan played a piece called ‘Cleveland Times’ for flute and piano, accompanied by Vinod Shyam on mridangam. He played the piece two times - first time in the way he plays it in Europe with only piano and then again a second time with the mridangam to show the Carnatic elements that he used. The second was a vocal duet which Prof. McGowan had composed last year. It is called Cycle Games (1a) – with vocal percussion.

Excerpts from an interview -

Tell us about yourself as a musician, as a teacher and as a composer.

In Netherlands I have taught Advanced Rhythm and Pulse, based on the Carnatic approach to rhythm for the past 20 years, also in workshops around the world. I teach ‘thakadhimi’, ‘thakadhinathom’ system to westerners as a basic system for rhythm to have an approach to perform and to analyze other rhythms. I use the Carnatic system because it is great - we don’t have a system like that and I always share that with my students in the West.

I am also the founder of the International Rhythm Course in Netherlands started last summer. This summer we will have a course and Mysore Manjunath and B.C. Manjunath will be teaching rhythm lessons. Next year we are looking into bringing those students to India to continue the study at the source.

One main musical goal of mine is to learn the great musical possibilities in Carnatic music and to explore how to use them in my music. I am not a Carnatic musician or teacher, but since I have learnt few important things - like gamaka, raga etc, I understand it from a Western perspective. The question of why I learn and study is a big question; I feel it has a lot of great truths of music. Carnatic music is a great source of ideas and inspiration. It has a wonderful approach to rhythm, to melody, to raga, to form, the combinations, the improvisations. For me, they are the musical possibilities. I translate them into my music.

Tell us about the contrabass flute, it’s history and it’s features and qualities.

In the 70s and 80s contrabass flutes began to be built in Japan and The Netherlands, largely for use in flute ensembles around the world. As the design greatly developed since those early days, and more builders around the world appeared, the contrabass flute has come into its own as a unique instrument to enjoy and explore. Next to a general improvement in standard flute components such as the embouchure, keyworks, scale and the shape of the tubing (combination of conical and cylindrical tubes) recent improvements have seen a larger range, open holes and quarter tone additions. I believe that the instrument has developed , and it has been exciting for me to witness and be a part of its refinement.”

I have been playing the contrabass flute for around 25 years and have come to love its singing, velvety middle octave and fat low bass tones. Despite its large size it is still agile as the normal soprano flute, and has world of new possibilities to express.

Can you please talk about the area of your research ?

My Ph.D. research is on speed in music - fast, medium, slow all the variations. I am trying to understand how it work. From the musical stand point as I am doing artistic research. I ask the question about what is the identity of speed and I answer the possibilities in music, which is different from scientific research where you test people in controlled studies. It is very interesting to read neuro -biological literature about how the brain keeps track of the time. I am looking at few theories about that. They inspire me to do music using that knowledge. Though our brains are similar and work in a similar way with the same mechanism, each person may have a different experience of speed of time.

The world’s first iPad concerto was designed by you – please tell us about it.

I was commissioned by Concert Hall in The Netherlands called the Doelen to compose a concerto with orchestra. I chose to do an iPad concerto - and it has been played ten times already at various venues around the world and achieved much appreciation.

As an artiste wearing many hats, I choose where to wear which hat. When in India, I wear the Indian crossover Western hat, and when I go and play hardcore contemporary music in the West it is a different hat.

This is the interesting thing about mixing ideas from different cultures, ideas of authenticity, context - everything is very interesting.