Swaraag’s song on Coronavirus with Rajasthani twist

Amid the ongoing Coronavirus health crisis, Indo-western fusion band Swaraag has come out with a song titled ‘Ja ja re Coronavirus’, which has a Rajasthani folk touch to it.

The video of the song has been shot at home. The song is sung by Asif Khan, Seif Ali Khan works flawlessly on the tabla and Idris Khan shows his prowess in guitar in the video. Zishan lends vocal support.

Says singer Asif, “The current situation bothers me and I wanted to share my feelings with everyone. It is difficult to be in lockdown, so this song is a message for everyone to be involved creatively to beat the boredom.”

Pratap Singh Nirwan, the founder and team coach, added: “We had back-to-back shows, sleepless nights, long working hours between shooting, recording and performing live. Suddenly everything came to a halt due to COVID-19. Everything changed over the past few weeks, with artists and promoters having to cancel more than 50,000 shows globally due to the pandemic. There’s no telling when it will be deemed safe again to gather in large numbers. As governments ask people across the world to stay home, we understand it is necessary to cope up with the current situation.”

Nirwan continued, “To be honest, initially, we were unable to cope up with this, but on the other side, we also find it as a vital part of our life now. We were able to spend some quality time with family, practice music from our father who is our guru. A growing number of artists have responded to their new-found confinement by streaming live on the internet. So yes, we too engage with our audience, by performing live. We practice music and do recreational tasks and hobbies.”

The new song is available on Swaraag’s YouTube channel.