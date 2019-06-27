Music at its best

A Carnatic vocal duet by Malladi Brothers - Sreeram Prasad and Ravi Kumar -- was held under the aegis of MES Kalavedi and the family of Smt. Ammanni Iyengar, recently. They were accompanied by H.M.Smitha on the violin, Tumkur B Ravishankar on the mridangam and G. Omkar Rao on the ghatam.

The connoisseurs of music in the audience anticipated a fine concert and they were treated to the same by Malladi Brothers in a mellifluous manner, fulfilling the expectations abundantly.

Malladi Brothers opened their concert with the Tyagaraja kriti - “Ninne bhajana seyu vaadanu” in Naata ragam followed by alapana and swara kalpana in Yadukula Kambhoji to sing Muthuswamy Dikshitar’s composition, “Diwakara thanujam saneshcharam”. The sloka on Shani, “Neelanjana samaabhaasam” was offered as a devout eulogy before presenting the composition. The slokam on Shani and the kriti were different from the routine invocatory pieces; it was apt as Sreeram Prasad explained that it was a Saturday and ‘Shani trayodasi’. Those in the audience who knew about the kriti enjoyed it with a devout earnestness. Next the brothers rendered “Raghuveera ranadheera raaraa rajakumara”, a Tyagaraja composition in raga Huseni. After that delightful presentation, the duo capped their singing with a very evocative exposition of raga Naasikabhushani, while presenting Muthuswamy Dikshitar’s “Sree Ramaa Saraswathi sevitha Srilalitha twam bhaavaye”. The choice of raga Nasikabhushani itself is very appreciable as the raga is said to be one of the toughest to render, but with their expertise and experience, Malladi Brothers unraveled the raga’s flourish and greatness in evoking piety and devotion with reverberating melody and finesse.

As they rendered next two of Tyagaraja’s compositions, “Neeveraa kuladhanamu santatamu” and “Teliyaleru Rama bhakthi maargamulu” one could feel their devotional fervour and their soulful connection to Lord Rama. Their apt expressions, perfect pronunciation and right pauses conveyed the meaning of the lyrics beautifully.

The main item of the day, Tyagaraja’s “Dorakuna ituvanti seva”, in Bilahari raga, brought out their manodharama. The melodic improvisation was an aural treat. The way they decorated this rendition with kalpanaswaram was sheer magic. Their creativity, great sense of rhythm, expression of bhava, struck an emotional chord with the receptive audience. Malladi Brothers’ hall mark quality apart from their command on classical music is their enunciation of kritis in flawless smoothness and impeccable diction. As one line in the kriti says ‘dorakuna alpa tapa monarinchina’ - by just doing a little bit of penance can it be attained?’ – this kind of musical prowess can never be attained through alpa tapamu – Malladi Brothers must have done great penance in dedication to the cause of music to reach this stature.

Malladi Brothers concluded their concert as always in an impressive and laudable manner by presenting compositions of three saint poets. They sang Purandara Dasa’s “Dharma sravana” ,Annamacharya’s “Ekkadi Maanusha janmamu” and Ramadasu’s “Ravayya Bhadrachala Rama Sri Rama” with lilting quality and alacrity.

Violinist H.M. Smitha shared the honours by playing in a silken soulful way with commendable dexterity and craft. The deep understanding and support on mridangam and ghatam by the seasoned percussion artists made it a perfect blend of resonance and artistry. Their proficiency made the concert highly appealing.