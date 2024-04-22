‘Mumbai Magic’, released by the label Desi Trill, is an ode to the city of dreams

April 22, 2024 03:48 pm | Updated 03:48 pm IST

All my girls we be stopping the traffic; Seeti mar mar mamu ke maafic; Kalina to Colaba in a classic; Lo sekha du tujhe Mumbai magic

That someone in London could capture the unique charm of Mumbai through hyperlocal lines like these speaks volumes about the appeal of certain emotions. In a video interview, LA-based singer-songwriters Natania Lalwani and Subhi are joined by the famous Bollywood playback singer Shalmali Kholgade from Mumbai to discuss their newly released song, ‘Mumbai Magic’, launched by the label Desi Trill.

‘Mumbai Magic’ unfolded during a music session in London, where Natania and Subhi were working on music with producer DJ Lyan.

Natania’s recollection of the moment DJ Lyan played the track that would become ‘Mumbai Magic’ is filled with emotion. The music instantly evoked memories of Mumbai’s vibrant energy, particularly the city’s unique sounds, including its lively traffic noises. “We were overwhelmed when we heard this. It was an extraordinary moment: being in London, writing about Mumbai and home, “ Natania shares.

Çity connect

Shalmali, though not present during the London sitting, resonates with Natania’s view that being away from a city or country can bring its memories into sharper focus. “I remember when I was in New York for a month, I missed everything about Mumbai; the noise, the rickshaws, and everything that defined Mumbai. On that day in London, Natania, Subhi, and others in the room might have felt a heightened connection to Mumbai, leading them to express their thoughts and feelings about the city more intensely.”

Natania and Subhi engaged in a joint writing process as they collaborated on the video project. Says Natania, “Although we wrote our lines separately, there was a lot of back and forth, which felt like literal magic in the room. Sometimes, I don’t recall who wrote which line because it flowed naturally. For instance, Subhi or I would say something that would inspire the other person, leading to a quick and effortless writing process. After we finished writing, I felt we needed another female voice to make a stronger statement. I immediately thought of Shamili and reached out to her and said, ‘Please tell me if you like this.”

Shalmili, in a playful jab, says, “Oh, right, because Natania has to say please to me. Otherwise, I don’t.” She laughs and adds, “I was excited about this project. I’ve been a fan of Natania for a while now, and I’ve had the pleasure of meeting many cool and inspiring people through her. Subhi is one of those incredible individuals. I got to work with her (Natania) last year when I went to LA to write my own music. She helped me write several songs, one of which I released last month. When Natania told me she would step into the spotlight as an artiste, not just a songwriter, and asked me to be one of the front people on her project, I was thrilled. In my heart, I knew I would do anything for her because she’s just that amazing. She always strives for excellence and never settles for anything less than exceptional. I can say this in front of her, and she’ll continue to be outstanding even after hearing it from me or anyone else.”

Combined strengths

It is a project with three women appreciating each other and looking up to one another. “We’re all so inspired by each other, and each of us has unique strengths that contribute to our team. We’ve learned much from each other throughout this process, which is the best part of any collaboration, says Natania.”

The one-day 6am to 10pm video shoot for ‘Mumbai Magic’ was chaotic and fun, say the artistes, recalling fondly how it reflected the cityi’s vibrancy. The chosen locations embody Mumbai’s essence, which blends with the song’s theme, and despite the sudden change of locations due to public events, the shoot was completed in a day.

For each artiste, Mumbai holds a special place in their hearts. Natania sees Mumbai as a nostalgic home filled with opportunities and warm people. At the same time, Subhi, who views it as a city of dreams and vibrant culture, says, “It is a city of opportunity that lets you live large if you give it what it needs. As an outsider, it is a place to build my career. Mumbai means Zindagi Banani’ for me — making something of myself.”

Shalmali, in her words, is a ‘Mumbai chi mulgi’ who rose to fame with popular numbers like ‘Pareshaan’, ‘Balam pichkaari’, ‘Baby ko bass pasand hai’ ánd many more. About the city she was born and raised in, she says, “There’s a genuine sense of belonging that I feel every time I walk its bustling streets. Whether dressed to the nines or lounging in pyjamas, I never feel out of place. Mumbai embraces individuality, and that’s something truly special. Whenever I return from an international trip, I crave the chaos and energy of Mumbai’s streets. It’s not just about the cityscape or the landmarks; it’s the people and their spirit that make Mumbai home for me.”

By infusing their personal experiences into the song, the artistes ensure that ‘Mumbai Magic’ appeals to listeners, offering a heartfelt ode to the city they hold dear.

